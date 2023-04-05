ModernGhana logo
Do the honourable thing and resign to protect credibility of EC – CODEO to Dr. Appiahene, Hajia Salima

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has reacted to the new appointments made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Electoral Commission (EC).

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, Rev. Dr. Fredrick Degbey, a leading member of the election observer body called on two of the new appointees, Dr. Peter Appiahene and Hajia Salima Tijani to honourably resigned to protect the credibility of the EC.

“We are painfully aware that voluntary and constitutionally grounded revocation of these unfortunate and democratically problematic EC appointments by the President is extremely unlikely. However, nothing stops the affected appointees, namely Dr. Peter Appiahene and Hajia Salima Tijani from voluntarily and honourably resigning from the EC,” the CODEO leading member told the press.

Rev. Dr. Fredrick Degbey further explained, “This will be in the supreme interest of our country’s continued democratic progress, election peace and credibility and indeed overall national interest.

“Dr. Appiahene is a senior lecturer at the University of Energy and Natural Recourse where heads the department of Computer Science and Informatics. We also learn that Dr. Appiahene holds a PHD in Computer Science and an MPhil in Information Technology both from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. Since the announcement of his appointment he is a member of the EC, social media posting has revealed that Mr. Appiahene is an activist of the New Patriotic Party in the Bono Region.”

Since the appointments of Dr. Peter Appiahene and Hajia Salima Tijani the concerns of CODEO have been shared by many other organisations as well as the Minority in Parliament.

