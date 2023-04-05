ModernGhana logo
Wa East: Gunmen open fire on residents; one dead, several injured

One person is feared dead while several others are injured after some gunmen opened fire on residents in Gor, a village in the Wa East District of the Upper West Region.

According to reports, the residents effected an arrest of an unknown man, who was armed, in the area. But suddenly other armed men emerged from the bushes and opened fire on the gathered residents.

The incident is said to have occurred on Sunday, April 2.

The victims were all taken to the Wa Regional Hospital, where the survivors are responding to treatment.

Member of Parliament for Wa East Constituency Godfred Seidu Jasaw confirmed the incident but said information is “sketchy”.

Speaking on Midday News on 3FM on Wednesday, April 5, Mr Seidu Jasaw said relative calm has returned to the area, according to the Assembly member he talked to.

He said the matter has been reported to the Upper West Regional Police Command , which is now handling the case.

A manhunt to arrest the gunmen has been launched.

“The police in Wa municipality were alerted and they got on to the scene but the activities had taken place and the assailants had left.

“At the moment, my information is that the case has been reported to the regional police CID.”

There are suspicions that the case may be as a result of simmering chieftaincy and land disputes.

The MP also said some residents suspect the assailants may be galamseyers who are trying to assert their control of the area.

-3news.com

