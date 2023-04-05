ModernGhana logo
Ghanaians are fed up with your blamegames; they want solutions to problems – Dr. John Kwakye to NPP, NDC

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Ghana. Dr. Kwakye has hit out at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for continuously blaming the other for the challenges facing the country.

In the history of the Fourth Republic, Ghanaians have recycled the two largest political parties in hopes of seeing needed development to make their lives better.

Every year, the party in power is challenged by the other in opposition in a build-up to the next general election for the next contest.

This week, the politicking has been no different after the ruling NPP leadership held a press conference on Tuesday to address allegations made by the NDC at their last press conference.

Having monitored the two press conferences, Dr. John Kwakye has not been impressed.

According to him, it is about time Ghanaians made it clear to the two largest parties that their blame games are not what the country needs to progress.

He stressed that instead, the NPP and the NDC should solve the problems facing Ghanaians to make their lives better.

“We want to see solutions to our problems and not a rehash of them or blamegaming.

“Our political leaders should understand that Ghanaians are fed up with NPP-NDC blamegames. They want solutions to their problems,” Dr. John Kwakye said in a post on Twitter.

