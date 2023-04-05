Inefficient public institutions letting the country down – Ben Boakye

ACEP Executive Director, Ben Boakye

The Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) Ben Boakye has expressed worry about how some public institutions are not helping the country to move forward.

In his view, there are a number of public institutions in the country that have remained inefficient for years.

Speaking at the 3Business Economic Sustainability Summit held in Accra on Tuesday, April 4, Ben Boakye argued that these inefficient institutions are just draining the public purse.

Speaking on the current economic crisis the country is facing, Ben Boakye said the failure of the government to plan for emergencies has made matters worse.

According to the ACEP Executive Director, government cannot expect everything to be well when it spends a chunk of mobilised revenue on debt servicing.

“…we are spending far more than we generate as a country…..You can’t spend 52 percent more than your revenue and expect some magic, we don’t plan for emergencies,” Ben Boakye lamented.

Ghana in the midst of the economic crisis has run to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support.

A staff-level agreement was reached for a $3 billion credit facility in December 2022 but a board-level agreement is yet to be reached.