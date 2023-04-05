ModernGhana logo
Lack of conflict management mechanism blamed for herdsmen-farmers clashes — Agric Ministry

Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) has indicated that conflicts between farmers and herdsmen are largely due to the lack of appropriate conflict mechanisms.

MOFA made this known at the presentation and launch of the Ghana Cattle Ranching and Transhumance Committee in Accra.

The Committee’s objective is to assist MOFA and National security to create conducive conditions for peaceful transhumance activities in Ghana.

Director of Animal Production at MOFA, Edwin Bekoe speaking on behalf of the Deputy Sector Minister, Alhaji Hardi Tufeiru commended livestock farmers for contributing significantly to the socio-economic development of the country.

Mr. Bekoe underscored the role of the Transhumance Committee “which is supposed to serve as the advisory and guidance body for transhumance activities in Ghana and also assist MOFA and National Security to create the conditions needed for peaceful transhumance activities to reap the necessary results.”

“The economic importance of transhumance practice and trade cannot be overlooked in the socio-economic development in the sub-region though it has had some negative impacts in the country in different ways,” Mr Bekoe added.

On his part, the president of the Ghana National Association of Cattle Farmers, Imam Hanafi Sonde is expectant the Committee will mediate to resolve the rampant cases of conflicts between farmers and herders.

“There is usually the blame game between crop farmers and herdsmen, and we hope the Committee will check into conflicts that will arise between herders and farmers because the unresolved conflicts create more confusion. We hope that the government will give us the needed support so that we can be able to play our role well and continue to provide the country’s protein needs.”

