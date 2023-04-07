ModernGhana logo
Osomafo Yaw to rock Ekumfi Otuam with grand Rabbi 'Ogyebea' Festival

As part of measures to celebrate the Easter festivities in grand style, founder and leader of the Asomdwee Ntontom Some Mu, Osomafo Yaw and his executive members of the church have drawn a comprehensive program to mark the occasion.

The event would take place at the church premises at Ekumfi Otuam in the Central Region.

According to sources close to the church, high profile personalities local and international would be present to grace the function, dubbed 'Rabbi Ogyebea Afahye'.

Highlights of the program would include among others healing and deliverance, prayers for forgiveness, barreness challenges, breaking the powers of evil forces, victory, social and economic development of the country and special prayers for the nation.

Speaking to this reporter after preaching at the rTV station, Osomafo said participants would return home blesed.

The rTv program themed: "House of God" focused on false prophecy and the restoration of the true church (Asomdwee Ntontom Som Mu) in the last days in Assyria which prophetically referred to Ghana.

Osomafo Yaw observed that some so called pastors have thrown away the true word of God and resorted to prosperity messages.

He calls on the general public to attend the powerful program which commences from 6th-13th April to experience the real power of God.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

