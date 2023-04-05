ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

National Sports College in Winneba holds Basic Fitness Instructors Course 2023

By Ermines Onyema || Contributor
Education National Sports College in Winneba holds Basic Fitness Instructors Course 2023
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The National Sports College in Winneba in collaboration with the National Sports for All Association Ghana drew curtains down on the Basic Fitness Instructors Course on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at the National Sports College Auditorium inside the University of Education, Winneba.

The 4-day event which commenced on Monday, March 27 2023 with a total of 21 participants from different parts of the country, including two foreign nationals from neighbouring African countries partook in the Basic Fitness Instructors Course. As a matter of fact, a total of 21 participants comprising of 17 males and 4 females were taken through a variety of topical areas regarding the said course.

Besides, the course was supervised under the noses of Mr. Noah Bukari, Ag. Director of the National Sports College, Winneba alongside Mr. Collins Eduafo, Technical Director of the Sports College. In attendance was Mr. Nana Mankata, President of NASFAAG who spoke to the participants on the need to exhibit the knowledge and skills acquired rather than only boasting of the certificate acquired.

Nonetheless, among the resource persons for the course was Dr. Emmanuel Osei Sarpong, Director of Sports, University of Education, Winneba, who gave a brief speech to inspire them ahead of their respective future endeavours. Ewurabena Manko Antwi-Boasiako, course captain for the participants expressed her thoughts and rated the programme 80% following her interaction with Windy Sports of 98.3FM.

Meanwhile, certificates were given to all the participants in the process as MC for the final day was Ermines Onyema, a media reporter from Radio Windy Bay assisted by Florence Adams, PRO of the National Sports College, Winneba.

452023125437-8csevihuup-national-sports-college-winneba.jpeg

452023125452-k5grj7u3h1-national-sports-college-winneba.jpeg

Top Stories

42 minutes ago

Our security agencies terrorise citizens for no reasons but cant identify kingpins behind Bawku conflict – Sam George laments Our security agencies terrorise citizens for no reasons but can’t identify kingp...

42 minutes ago

Do the honourable thing and resign to protect credibility of EC – CODEO to Dr. Appiahene, Hajia Salima Do the honourable thing and resign to protect credibility of EC – CODEO to Dr. A...

2 hours ago

Juaben: Alleged 'wee' dealers attack police officers with pestle, sticks and stones Juaben: Alleged 'wee' dealers attack police officers with pestle, sticks and st...

2 hours ago

NDC Presidential race: Former Agric minister beg delegates in Savannah Region to give Mahama 100 endorsement NDC Presidential race: Former Agric minister beg delegates in Savannah Region to...

3 hours ago

Ethiopia's Tigray region. By Aude GENET AFP New cabinet unveiled for Ethiopia's Tigray

3 hours ago

Chadian soldiers stand guard watched by pardoned rebels following their release from Ndjamena's Klessoum prison. By Denis Sassou Gueipeur AFP Chad junta frees 380 pardoned rebels

4 hours ago

Former defence minister and half-brother of Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe, Kpatcha Gnassingbe C went on trial in 2011 for leading a failed coup. By EMILE KOUTON AFP Togo president's jailed half-brother sent to Gabon for medical reasons

4 hours ago

AFP - YASUYOSHI CHIBA Kenya to launch its first earth observation satellite

6 hours ago

Gregory Afoko Pronounce Afoko and Asabke guilty – Prosecution to Jury

6 hours ago

Emile Heskey. Insert Ghana Airlines Liverpool legend Heskey owns shares in Ghana Airlines

Latest: News
body-container-line