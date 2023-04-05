National Sports College in Winneba holds Basic Fitness Instructors Course 2023

The National Sports College in Winneba in collaboration with the National Sports for All Association Ghana drew curtains down on the Basic Fitness Instructors Course on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at the National Sports College Auditorium inside the University of Education, Winneba.

The 4-day event which commenced on Monday, March 27 2023 with a total of 21 participants from different parts of the country, including two foreign nationals from neighbouring African countries partook in the Basic Fitness Instructors Course. As a matter of fact, a total of 21 participants comprising of 17 males and 4 females were taken through a variety of topical areas regarding the said course.

Besides, the course was supervised under the noses of Mr. Noah Bukari, Ag. Director of the National Sports College, Winneba alongside Mr. Collins Eduafo, Technical Director of the Sports College. In attendance was Mr. Nana Mankata, President of NASFAAG who spoke to the participants on the need to exhibit the knowledge and skills acquired rather than only boasting of the certificate acquired.

Nonetheless, among the resource persons for the course was Dr. Emmanuel Osei Sarpong, Director of Sports, University of Education, Winneba, who gave a brief speech to inspire them ahead of their respective future endeavours. Ewurabena Manko Antwi-Boasiako, course captain for the participants expressed her thoughts and rated the programme 80% following her interaction with Windy Sports of 98.3FM.

Meanwhile, certificates were given to all the participants in the process as MC for the final day was Ermines Onyema, a media reporter from Radio Windy Bay assisted by Florence Adams, PRO of the National Sports College, Winneba.