Jomoro MCE hands over six-unit classroom block to Half Assini Catholic School

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region, Louisa Iris Arde has handed over refurbished six-unit classroom block to the Half Assini Saint Patrick's Catholic primary school.

The renovated edifice will provide relief and serene atmosphere to enhance teaching and learning.

It was financed by Ghana Gas Company and supported by the management of the Jomoro Municipal Assembly.

Speaking to the media after the ceremony, Louisa Iris Arde, Jomoro MCE commended the management of Ghana Gas Company for responding to her appeal by renovating the dilapidated Saint Patrick's Catholic primary school at Half Assini.

She disclosed that the school was established by the first President of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and since its establishment, no government has renovated it.

"This very school was established by President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and since then no government has renovated it so I immediately I became Jomoro MCE in 2021, I took it as my priority to renovate it in honour of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and I wrote to Ghana Gas Company to renovate it and they accepted my appeal and we started the renovation works in 2022", she revealed.

"Let me use this medium to commend the management of Ghana Gas Company for financing the renovation of this school building, I'm very very happy that finally this historic school has been renovated", she added.

She urged the management of the school to take proper care of the building.

Louisa Iris Arde who was once a teacher of the school, motivated the pupils to take their studies seriously in order to become like her and other prominent people in Ghana.

"I was once a teacher of this school and I'm happy to come here as MCE of the Municipality and I will urge the current pupils here to study harder in order to become like me and other prominent people in Ghana", she advised.

She also called on the parents of the area to invest more in their children's education.

She, therefore, took the opportunity to appeal to the management of Ghana Gas Company to help the Assembly to renovate the dilapidated Half Assini Junior High School.

She called on the parents of Half Assini to rally behind her and President Akufo-Addo to develop the area.

Moreover, the management of the school expressed their profound appreciation for the kind gesture and promised to maintain the facility to last longer.

Present at the ceremony were; Nana Ayebie Amihere, Chief of Half Assini, officials from Ghana Gas Company led by Mr Joseph Ehoneah, Community Relations Officer, Rev. Nii Noi Dawuna, Local Manager, Mrs Joyce Akosua Angmorteh Miezah, Municipal Coordinating Director, Parents and Teachers of the school.