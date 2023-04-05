ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo swears in new ministers; charges them to work with integrity

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Akufo-Addo swears in new ministers; charges them to work with integrity
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sworn into office his new ministerial appointees.

Parliament last Friday approved all five new ministerial appointees by the President by a majority 137-136 decision.

“Honourable Members, at long last collation of votes has ended. The register of 275 eligible voters, 3 voters were absent so 272 did exercise their franchise. The results of the voting are as follows; Honorable KT Hammond 154 Yes, 116 Nos, rejected 1, Bryan Acheampong, 167 Yes, 98 Nos, rejected 4, abstention 3. Stephen Asamoah Boateng 147 Yes, 122 Nos, 3 abstentions. Mohammed Amin Adams 152 Yes, 117 Nos, rejected 1, abstentions 2. Osei Bonsu Amoah 149 Yes, 120 Nos, abstentions 3, Stephen Amoah 146 yes, 123 nos, 3 absentions.

“The House has accordingly approved the nominations of the following persons as ministers and a deputy minister in accordance with 79(1) of the constitution,” the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin announced after the secret balloting last Friday.

After making the necessary arrangements, President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, April 4 sworn into office all the Ministers.

Speaking during the ceremony, the President admonished all new ministers to be honest in their work and work hard for the country in their various capacities.

“Your various competencies, experience, and talents make this distinctly possible.”

“To this end, I remind you that the quality of integrity that would permeate your work is extremely important,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The President added, “You have to remember at all times the solemn commitment that we in the New Patriotic Party have made collectively and individually to serve the Ghanaian people honestly and competently.”

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

1 hour ago

After the sex, his manhood isnt taken away by the side chick, so, why fight your cheating husband?' – Counsellor question wives ‘After the sex, his manhood isn’t taken away by the side chick, so, why fight yo...

1 hour ago

CODEO want newly appointed EC Board members removed CODEO want newly appointed EC Board members removed

1 hour ago

Annoh Dompreh dares Mahama to debate Bawumia on economy Annoh Dompreh dares Mahama to debate Bawumia on economy

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo ministers now 86 – Stephen Ntim Akufo-Addo ministers now 86 – Stephen Ntim

1 hour ago

Court judgment opens Anas up for attack by enemies – CENOZO Court judgment opens Anas up for attack by enemies – CENOZO

2 hours ago

ACEP Executive Director, Ben Boakye Inefficient public institutions letting the country down – Ben Boakye

2 hours ago

Prof. Joshua Alabi NDC primaries: If your candidate is disqualified don’t go and destroy other aspi...

2 hours ago

Oliver-Barker Vormawor, lead convener of FixTheCountry I'll provide legal representation for ‘police Galamsey extortion’ whistleblower ...

3 hours ago

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama NDC must be doing something right — Mahama’s Aide touts youth dominance in NDC p...

4 hours ago

Mahama inherited 'booming' economy but left Akufo-Addo a 'collapsed' one — Stephen Ntim Mahama inherited 'booming' economy but left Akufo-Addo a 'collapsed' one — Steph...

Latest: News
body-container-line