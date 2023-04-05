Akufo-Addo swears in new ministers; charges them to work with integrity

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sworn into office his new ministerial appointees.

Parliament last Friday approved all five new ministerial appointees by the President by a majority 137-136 decision.

“Honourable Members, at long last collation of votes has ended. The register of 275 eligible voters, 3 voters were absent so 272 did exercise their franchise. The results of the voting are as follows; Honorable KT Hammond 154 Yes, 116 Nos, rejected 1, Bryan Acheampong, 167 Yes, 98 Nos, rejected 4, abstention 3. Stephen Asamoah Boateng 147 Yes, 122 Nos, 3 abstentions. Mohammed Amin Adams 152 Yes, 117 Nos, rejected 1, abstentions 2. Osei Bonsu Amoah 149 Yes, 120 Nos, abstentions 3, Stephen Amoah 146 yes, 123 nos, 3 absentions.

“The House has accordingly approved the nominations of the following persons as ministers and a deputy minister in accordance with 79(1) of the constitution,” the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin announced after the secret balloting last Friday.

After making the necessary arrangements, President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, April 4 sworn into office all the Ministers.

Speaking during the ceremony, the President admonished all new ministers to be honest in their work and work hard for the country in their various capacities.

“Your various competencies, experience, and talents make this distinctly possible.”

“To this end, I remind you that the quality of integrity that would permeate your work is extremely important,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The President added, “You have to remember at all times the solemn commitment that we in the New Patriotic Party have made collectively and individually to serve the Ghanaian people honestly and competently.”