NUGS, E-Wells hold Youth in Real Estate Conference

The National Union of Ghana Students in partnership with E-Wells Realty and Consultancy has organized it's maiden entrepreneurship seminar dubbed “African Youth In Real Estate” conference on Friday 24th March 2023 at the RS Amegashie Auditorium - University of Ghana Business School.

The event according to the NUGS Secretary for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Amin Mohammed, was targeted at curbing the misconceptions and myths of the youth, create a platform of numerous opportunities and also equip them on the creation of generational wealth through real estate entrepreneurship.

Gracing the occasion was the Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Hon. Abdulai Abanga, Hanna Atiase, CEO of E-Wells Realty and Consultancy, Dr. Edward Nii Amatefio, senior lecturer at Cape Coast University, Cwesi Oteng Desmond of COD Properties and among others.

The Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, Hon. Abdulai Abanga in his speech indicated that Ghana has an urbanization rate of 5.8percent per year which depicts the high demand in the housing sector which further opens up numerous opportunities for the youth.

Hanna Atiase inspired the participants to pursue new career paths in real estate and how to create generational wealth through real estate entrepreneurship.

Cwesi Oteng Desmond, CEO of COD Properties spoke about how to start real estate entrepreneurship with zero capital while Dr. Amatefio delivered on why the youth should have new dimensional MindShift to pursue entrepreneurship.

The event which was sponsored by Signum, Axis Pension Trust and M&O Law Consult and endorsed by the Beyond The Return and Office of the Diaspora Affairs at Presidency attracted 450 participants from 7 schools within Accra.

As part of the objectives, 10 participants were selected by E-Wells Realty to undergo a 2 months incubation period with the opportunity of being mentored across all areas of real estate entrepreneurship.