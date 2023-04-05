ModernGhana logo
Good Friday: What’s Good?

By Nana Adarkwa
What makes that Friday Good?
Is it the pre-Easter shopping spree?
Or we think the death sets us free?
Maybe it is how we move here and there,
Or the parties that show we don’t care.

What makes that Friday Good?
We say it’s for Christ but what do we see?
We see sin skyrocketing, how can this be?"
Let’s take some time for a mournful watch,
Let’s reflect and light up the Savior’s torch.

What makes that Friday Good?
Is it because we think it’s God’s plan?
Or just the death of an innocent Man?
Painfully, we don’t think of His pain,
Because we think He will rise again.

What makes that Friday Good?
Do we reckon the purpose of His death?
‘Cos for us, He gave up His last breath,
So we will all be cleared of our guilt,
And saved by the blood that was spilt.

So what makes that Friday Good is;
On that fateful day, He paid the price.
That moment when He said Tetelestai,
He conquered all and gave us Eastertide!
Let’s extol the death of the Lamb and Pride.

