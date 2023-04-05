ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo talks too much when it comes to education but no action to solve issues – Apaak

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of paying lip service to issues in the education sector.

In his view, the 'plenty talk and no action' attitude of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the reason why school feeding caterers have decided not to cook for school children again due to non-payment of arrears.

Speaking to Starr FM in an interview, Dr. Clement Apaak stressed that government should be solely blamed for the challenges facing the education sector.

“It is important to recognize that in many schools the caterers all together stopped cooking meals for the pupils largely because the government has failed to pay them. So clearly if we ought to blame, the blame must be squarely placed at the doorstep of this government,” the Builsa South MP said.

Dr. Clement Apaak continued, “What worries me is that year-in and year-out budgetary allocations are made and Parliament approves this budgetary allocation. So it then becomes the question of priority because if allocations are made approved by Parliament and you expect that the caterers will be paid so that they can continue feeding pupils.

“But I think that this is another example of a lot of talk and less action. It is clear that the Akufo-Addo-led Bawumia NPP government has only been paying lip service to education in general and basic education in particular. We all know the reason why the school feeding program was introduced. First of all it was supposed to offer students who are from less endowed backgrounds a hot meal a day. Intended to prevent them from being hungry.”

School feeding caterers in the Ashanti Region have this week decided to stop cooking until government settles what they are owed.

They are also demanding that the GHS0.97p a day per child be increased for school children to be properly fed.

