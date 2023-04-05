TUC threatens massive demo, strike for reinstatement of 3 sacked Sunon Asogli staff

Deputy Secretary General of TUC GH, Mr. Joshua Ansah

05.04.2023 LISTEN

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) is growing impatient over the refusal of the management of Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited to reinstate the three staff it fired last month.

The sacked staff who are leaders of a union that registered to be part of the Ghana Mineworkers’ Union are believed to have been sacked for joining the union.

Despite interventions by the Ghana Mineworkers’ Union and TUC, the management of Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited has refused to reinstate the sacked staff.

Speaking on the matter, the Deputy Secretary General of TUC GH, Mr. Joshua Ansah has revealed that there is an impending demonstration against Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited that would be followed with a massive strike action.

“So we are reviewing our internal mechanisms which include serving notices to the appropriate agencies including the Public Order Act and for our possible actions which include picketing and if we don’t still have an answer to our demand, it will be escalated into a possible strike action so we are serving notices to the management of Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited, for them to actually listen and ensure that the three dismissed employees are reinstated otherwise or to avert possible actions from the whole workers of this very country against the company,” Mr. Joshua Ansah said in an interview with Modernghana News.

He further stressed that the TUC will not sit down and fold its arms for management of Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited to continue to abuse workers just because the workers decided to join a union.

“Because, we will not sit down and fold our arms for management to actually abuse our fundamental human rights. The only crime for these three dismissed workers is that they have formed a union and they have been elected union leaders, which is unheard of,” Mr. Joshua Ansah indicated.

The TUC is appealing to government to direct Sunon Asogli to act immediately to avert any possible industrial action.