I'll provide legal representation for ‘police Galamsey extortion’ whistleblower — Oliver-Barker

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the lead convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, has pledged to provide legal aid to a man who exposed police officers for allegedly extorting monies from illegal miners.

Mr. Barker-Vormawor expressed his willingness to represent the whistleblower in court to "test the whistleblower framework".

He argued that the young man who is wanted by the police was exposing injustice and corruption in the system.

“I watched the interview of Kevin Taylor and one gentleman, who has lifted the lid on several instances of Police extortion of Galamsey operatives.

“I understand that the Police seek to arrest him. I think that will be a terrible thing. The police PIPS process is a circus.

“I think this gentleman is a whistleblower. I will be willing to provide him with legal representation to test the whistleblower framework. If you have a means of contacting him, kindly reach out to me,” read his post on Facebook on Tuesday, April 4.

He advised the whistleblower to go into hiding for his safety, given the threat of arrest by the police.

Mr. Barker-Vormawor also recommended changing contact details and using SIM cards registered to others to avoid being tracked.

“I encourage him to stay in hiding; and change his phone number. Preferably use a sim registered in someone’s name.

“Sometimes, the path to reforming our institutions is unconventional,” Mr. Barker-Vormawor’s post directed.