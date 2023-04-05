ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

New ‘digital transport fee' irritating; every Ghanaian must oppose it — Oliver-Barker

Social News Oliver Barker Vormawor, Ghanaian activist
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Oliver Barker Vormawor, Ghanaian activist

Social activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor has raised concerns over reports that ride-hailing apps in Ghana have started charging passengers a new 'digital transport fee'.

Mr. Barker-Vormawor questioned whether the fee, said to be one Ghana cedi per ride, was legitimate.

“I see a number of people talking online that DVLA has supposedly directed Uber, bolt, Yango and such rude hailing apps to apply a “digital transport fee” of 1 cedi to every ride a person hails.

"This apparently started 1st April.
My question is
1. Is this true?
2. Has anyone checked their receipts to confirm if they have been so charged; and

3. So is this something, if true that some anybody is doing anything about?", Mr. Barker-Vormawor tweeted.

He urged Ghanaians to take action against the new fee rather than leaving the fight to him and a few others. "May your answers not include requests for me to take this too up. We are 31 million citizens.”

Some passengers responded noticing the new charge on recent receipts, fueling so much anger.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

VR: ECG rescinds decision to disconnect GWCL over GH17m debt V/R: ECG rescinds decision to disconnect GWCL over GH¢17m debt

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo is not a clearing agent – Justin Koduah Akufo-Addo is not a ‘clearing agent’ – Justin Koduah

2 hours ago

Mahama inherited 'booming' economy but left Akufo-Addo a 'collapsed' one — Stephen Ntim Mahama inherited 'booming' economy but left Akufo-Addo a 'collapsed' one — Steph...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo swears in five ministers and a deputy minister Akufo-Addo swears in five ministers and a deputy minister

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo inducts two new Supreme Court judges into office Akufo-Addo inducts two new Supreme Court judges into office

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearership race: I don't intend to resign from my position as Ghana Gas board chair – Ken Agyapong NPP flagbearership race: I don't intend to resign from my position as Ghana Gas ...

3 hours ago

Deputy Secretary General of TUC GH, Mr. Joshua Ansah TUC threatens massive demo, strike for reinstatement of 3 sacked Sunon Asogli st...

3 hours ago

Trump charged with 34 felony counts linked to hush-money payments Trump charged with 34 felony counts linked to hush-money payments

14 hours ago

Donald Trump arrested and slapped with 34 charges in court Donald Trump arrested and slapped with 34 charges in court

Latest: News
body-container-line