New ‘digital transport fee' irritating; every Ghanaian must oppose it — Oliver-Barker

Social activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor has raised concerns over reports that ride-hailing apps in Ghana have started charging passengers a new 'digital transport fee'.

Mr. Barker-Vormawor questioned whether the fee, said to be one Ghana cedi per ride, was legitimate.

“I see a number of people talking online that DVLA has supposedly directed Uber, bolt, Yango and such rude hailing apps to apply a “digital transport fee” of 1 cedi to every ride a person hails.

"This apparently started 1st April.

My question is

1. Is this true?

2. Has anyone checked their receipts to confirm if they have been so charged; and

3. So is this something, if true that some anybody is doing anything about?", Mr. Barker-Vormawor tweeted.

He urged Ghanaians to take action against the new fee rather than leaving the fight to him and a few others. "May your answers not include requests for me to take this too up. We are 31 million citizens.”

Some passengers responded noticing the new charge on recent receipts, fueling so much anger.