We just found the man to wash away our sins — Franklin Cudjoe mocks 'patriotic' Nanton MP

Nanton MP[left] and Franklin Cudjoe
Nanton MP[left] and Franklin Cudjoe

The Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has slammed the Nanton MP, Alhajji Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru for risking his life to vote for new tax bills in Parliament.

Mr. Cudjoe chided the MP in a sarcastic tweet, suggesting that the Nanton MP could pass for 'Jesus' this Good Friday, indicating that the lawmaker was ready to atone for the nation's sins.

“Nanton MP defied his own life- suffered deep cuts to the eye as a result of reckless driving in order to vote in parliament for three punitive taxes. He was stitched in a washroom in Parliament. He says "my life was less important than new tax bills,” Mr. Cudjoe tweeted.

“Modern-day Zacchaeus or he could pass for 'Jesus' character this Good Friday in an Easter story especially if flogging 'Jesus' will be part of the agony?. We just found the man to wash away our sins this year so Christ can rest, na e too be person with blood,” he added.

The Nanton MP defended his decision, stating that passing important legislation was more critical than his own life after an accident.

“Yes, you [can] say that,” the MP who is also a deputy Agric Minister said when asked whether he considered his life less important than the passage of the tax bills while speaking on Accra-based Citi TV’s Eyewitness News.

