Sex for sanitary pads cause of high teenage pregnancy in Ahafo Ano - GHS

The Health Director at the Ahafo Ano South West District of the Ashanti Region, Dr Rubben Bedzra, has disclosed that, some teenagers in the district got pregnant for chasing over a Gh¢20 for sanitary pad.

According to him, most of the teenagers who reported to health facilities in the district after interrogations disclosed that, they succumbed to proposals from men in order to get money for sanitary pads during their menstrual period.

Dr Bedzra disclosed this on the Kumasi based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show Nyansapo, on Tuesday April 4, 2023 hosted by Captain Koda.

"While the causes of teenage pregnancies in the area are many, one of the problems which runs through almost all victims was poverty, most of the teenagers who confided in us said they were forced into bed after the men provided them with sanitary pads for a period of time," he stated.

Teenage Pregnancies

The Ghana Health Service disclosed that, pregnancy among teenagers between 10 to 14 years was on the rise in the Ahafo Ano South West District of the Ashanti Region.

According to GHS, 18 per cent of the total 460 teenage pregnancies recorded in the district for the year 2022 were between the 10 to 14 year age brackets.

The situation according to GES is destroying the future of many young girls in the area

Dr Bedzra expressed concern over the alarming rate of teenage pregnancies in the district, calling on all stakeholders to join the fight against the menace.

"I am encouraging all stakeholders in the district to see this development as a huge burden that needs urgent attention".

"The lives of most of our young girls are being destroyed because of this very issue that is why I believe such workshops are very important," he emphasised.