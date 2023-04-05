Akufo-Addo commends Ayawaso-Central for nurturing great football talents

One iconic feature about Ayawaso-Central, a municipality in the Greater Accra Region, is its effort of nurturing great football talents.

In fact, the municipality has over the years been noted for producing some of the finest footballers, some of who are household names in club and international football, bringing honours to their clubs and the nation.

In Abedi Pele, for instance, the municipality boasts of a player with international recognition, having emerged thrice as the African Footballer of the Year, winning the UEFA Champions' League trophy once, winning the African Cup of Nations (AfCON) trophy once, among other honours.

The likes of Mohammed Kudus, Anas Seidu, Mohammed Klutse, Osei Kuffour and Yaw Preko have also made names for themselves in their playing career.

In recognition of this, Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has saluted the municipality for being outstanding in the harnessing of talents.

The President, who was inaugurating the Alajo astroturf facility, at Alajo, Accra, on Tuesday, said the Government would continue to channel resources towards upgrading sporting infrastructure in the area.

“We want to see more and more Abedi Peles, Osei Kuffours and Mohammed Kudus being discovered,” he stated.

According to him, the availability of sporting infrastructure and unearthing talents were intertwined.

Therefore, his Administration has found it necessary to embark on an aggressive push to construct more of such infrastructure across the country.

Ghana is noted for producing skillful and good footballers, however, the lack of substantial state-of-the-art playing pitches has been the bane of the country as the limited infrastructure is denying many talents from being harnessed.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said his Administration was determined to change the narrative, citing the number of projects executed by the Government since 2017.

A total of 68 astroturf projects had been initiated over the last years, he disclosed, stressing that 30 of those projects had been completed, while 38 were in various stages of completion.

Additionally, 10 youth resource centres of excellence with state-of-the-art sporting facilities for the various disciplines are currently under construction.

According to him, the Government would continue to invest in sports development to serve as an impetus for creating jobs for the youth and ensure economic growth.

