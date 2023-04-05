ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
05.04.2023 Headlines

Nanton MP could pass for 'Jesus' character this Good Friday after his sacrifice to pass three punitive taxes – Franklin Cudjoe

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Nanton MP could pass for 'Jesus' character this Good Friday after his sacrifice to pass three punitive taxes – Franklin Cudjoe
05.04.2023 LISTEN

Founding President and chief executive officer of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe has reacted to the statement by Nanton MP Mohammed Tuferu that he valued his life less than the passing of new revenue bills.

The Member of Parliament for Nanton was involved in a fatal accident last Friday but did not allow it to stop him from moving to Parliament to vote for the passing of the three new revenue bills.

In an interview with Citi News on Monday, Mohammed Tuferu stressed that at the time of the accident, he only thought about how he could get to parliament to vote for the passing of the revenue bills than his condition.

Accordinh to him, the three revenue bills were important for the development of the country than his life.

After rushing to Parliament with deep cut on his upper part of his eye, Nanton MP Mohammed Tuferu joined his side to get the required numbers to pass the three new revenue Bills; the Excise Duty (Amendment) Bill, the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, and the Growth and Sustainability (Amendment) Bill.

Reacting to how the Nanton MP was ready to lay down his life for Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe has shared that perhaps the lawmaker should be the ‘Jesus’ for this year’s Easter celebration.

“Nanton MP defied his own life-suffered deep cuts to the eye as a result of reckless driving in order to vote in parliament for three punitive taxes. He was stitched in a washroom in Parliament. He says "my life was less important than new tax bills".

“Modern day Zacchaeus or he could pass for 'Jesus' character this Good Friday in an Easter story especially if flogging 'Jesus' will be part of the agony? We just found the man to wash away our sins this year so Christ can rest, na e too be person with blood,” Imani boss Franklin Cudjoe shared in a post on Twitter on Tuesday.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Sex for sanitary pads cause of high teenage pregnancy in Ahafo Ano - GHS Sex for sanitary pads cause of high teenage pregnancy in Ahafo Ano - GHS

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo commends Ayawaso-Central for nurturing great football talents Akufo-Addo commends Ayawaso-Central for nurturing great football talents

2 hours ago

SHSs directed to go on break April 6 for Easter celebrations SHSs directed to go on break April 6 for Easter celebrations

2 hours ago

Donald Trump arrested and slapped with 34 charges in court Donald Trump arrested and slapped with 34 charges in court

2 hours ago

Immigration Service condemns 'dastard' shooting of its officers at Bawku Immigration Service condemns 'dastard' shooting of its officers at Bawku

2 hours ago

NPP has not over-borrowed — Stephen Ayesu Ntim NPP has not over-borrowed — Stephen Ayesu Ntim

2 hours ago

Nanton MP could pass for 'Jesus' character this Good Friday after his sacrifice to pass three punitive taxes – Franklin Cudjoe Nanton MP could pass for 'Jesus' character this Good Friday after his sacrifice ...

2 hours ago

Sammi Awuku, Director General of the National Lotteries Authority NLA We’ll beat NDC again in 2024 through strategic measures – Sammi Awuku

3 hours ago

NPP Elections: Barring MMDCEs, executives disastrous — Former Nhyiaeso MP NPP Elections: Barring MMDCEs, executives disastrous — Former Nhyiaeso MP

3 hours ago

36-year-old fetish priest butchers three men at Baniekrom 36-year-old fetish priest butchers three men at Baniekrom

Latest: News
body-container-line