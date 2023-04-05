Nanton MP could pass for 'Jesus' character this Good Friday after his sacrifice to pass three punitive taxes – Franklin Cudjoe

05.04.2023 LISTEN

Founding President and chief executive officer of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe has reacted to the statement by Nanton MP Mohammed Tuferu that he valued his life less than the passing of new revenue bills.

The Member of Parliament for Nanton was involved in a fatal accident last Friday but did not allow it to stop him from moving to Parliament to vote for the passing of the three new revenue bills.

In an interview with Citi News on Monday, Mohammed Tuferu stressed that at the time of the accident, he only thought about how he could get to parliament to vote for the passing of the revenue bills than his condition.

Accordinh to him, the three revenue bills were important for the development of the country than his life.

After rushing to Parliament with deep cut on his upper part of his eye, Nanton MP Mohammed Tuferu joined his side to get the required numbers to pass the three new revenue Bills; the Excise Duty (Amendment) Bill, the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, and the Growth and Sustainability (Amendment) Bill.

Reacting to how the Nanton MP was ready to lay down his life for Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe has shared that perhaps the lawmaker should be the ‘Jesus’ for this year’s Easter celebration.

“Nanton MP defied his own life-suffered deep cuts to the eye as a result of reckless driving in order to vote in parliament for three punitive taxes. He was stitched in a washroom in Parliament. He says "my life was less important than new tax bills".

“Modern day Zacchaeus or he could pass for 'Jesus' character this Good Friday in an Easter story especially if flogging 'Jesus' will be part of the agony? We just found the man to wash away our sins this year so Christ can rest, na e too be person with blood,” Imani boss Franklin Cudjoe shared in a post on Twitter on Tuesday.