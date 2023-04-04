Bawku: Mahama Ayariga condemns killing of Immigration officer; describes attack as reprehensible

04.04.2023 LISTEN

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga has condemned the latest shooting incident in Bawku which has led to the killing of one officer of the Ghana Immigration Service.

On Monday, April 3, three immigration officers; Asst. Inspt. Philip Motey station at Missiga, Asst. Inspt. Lawrence Afari station at Kulungugu and Asst. Inspt. Eric Ayidiya of Pulimakom border post were shot by unknown gunmen in front of Bawku Police station.

They were reportedly driving in a private car to town to buy food when the incident happened.

They were rushed to Bawku Presbyterian Hospital but Philip Motey was confirmed dead whiles the other two sustained gunshot injuries and are in critical condition.

Describing the attack on the Immigration Officers as reprehensible, Mahama Ayariga has admonished government to be proactive in advancing lasting peace in Bawku.

“I condemn in very strong terms the shooting, injuring, and killing of some members of the security agencies in Bawku on Monday 3rd April 2023.

“This is most reprehensible and should not be repeated again. An investigation into the matter must be conducted and the perpetrators brought to book.

“I urge government to be proactive in advancing a lasting peace process in Bawku,” Mahama Ayariga said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Bawku Central MP has extended his condolence to the family of the deceased Immigration officer.

“Let me on behalf of the people of Bawku express our sincere condolences to the families of the deceased security personnel and extend our prayers to the wounded,” Mahama Ayariga indicated.