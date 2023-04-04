We aren’t happy about the level of inflation today; it has affected our economy – NPP

04.04.2023 LISTEN

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) at a press conference on Tuesday, April 4, stressed that it is not also happy about the high level of inflation in the country.

Addressing the press conference, the National Chairman of the party, Stephen Ayesu Ntim lamented the high level of inflation, indicating that it has affected the Ghanaian economy so badly and hindered the work of government to transform the country.

He, however, indicated that inflation has become a global problem for which reason the ruling NPP government should cannot be blamed.

“We are not particularly happy about the level of inflation today, it has affected our economy badly but the truth is that it is a global problem,” Stephen Ayesu Ntim said.

The NPP National Chairman accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of leaving behind a collapsed economy in 2016.

He claimed that if not for the poor management of the Ghanaian economy by the erstwhile Mahama administration, things would have been better now.

“After inheriting a booming economy. Ex-President Mahama and NDC left their successor, President Akufo-Addo a collapsed economy in 2016.

“We managed the Cedi better before the pandemic and the war. The NPP managed the Cedi with an average depreciation of 6.8 percent from 2017 to 2021 compared to the NDC’s record of 18 percent average depreciation from 2013 to 2016,” Stephen Ayesu Ntim told the press.