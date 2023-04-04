ModernGhana logo
Bawku: Security on high alert after attack on immigration officers by gunmen

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
There has been another shooting incident in Bawku in the Upper East Region leading to the death of one person.

Reports gathered from sources have confirmed that three of the victims of the shooting in the conflict-prone area are officers of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

It is understood that some unknown assailants wielding guns and other weapons opened fire on the officers. One of Immigration officers has been confirmed dead.

The deceased Philip Motey is said to have died on the spot. Meanwhile, the two other Immigrations Officers are currently battling for their lives at the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital.

The three officers were reportedly attacked by the unknown assailants on Monday night while on their way to Missiga station.

The two hospitalized officers have been identified as Eric Ayibiya and Laurence Afri.

No suspect has been arrested and the motive behind the attack is yet to be established.

Security has been beefed up in Bawku and its environs.

