04.04.2023

Leave pork eaters alone; you have a tattoo even though the bible speaks against it – Kumchacha to Sonnie Badu

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The General Overseer of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Rev. Nicholas Osei popularly known as Kumchacha has hit out at UK-based Ghanaian gospel singer Sonnie Badu.

This is after the award-winning gospel musician spoke against the eating of pork, arguing that the bible speaks against it.

Speaking to Accra-based Kingdom FM, Kumchacha expressed his disappointment in Sonnie Badu and accused him of being a hypocrite.

According to him, the musician quoted the part of the bible that suits his argument against pork but refused to quote the part that speaks against his tattoos.

“What Sonnie Badu said was quoted from the book of Leviticus 11. But he [Badu] failed to add verses 19-28, which speak against tattoos. It says we shouldn’t draw tattoos of either the living or dead on our bodies,” Rev. Kumchacha shared.

The outspoken preacher continued, “He [Badu] was able to talk about the part of Leviticus which focuses on pork but left out the part which speaks against the tattoos he has all over his body.

“In Deuteronomy, the Bible permitted God’s people to eat pork. I want to tell Sonnie Badu that even the pork isn’t enough for us. We are not getting more of it these days.”

Sonnie Badu in April last year unveil his tattoo to the world. Subsequently speaking to Zionfelix in an interview, he argued that the body of a man does not affect his relationship with God but it is the soul of the person that is important to God.

In defense of his tattoo, he urged critics to change their mindset on the matter and focus on building a good relationship with God.

