Ghana as a medium debt-carrying country shouldn’t have a debt-to-GDP ratio above 55% — Economist

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
1 HOUR AGO
An economist and professor at the University of Ghana Business School, Godfred Bokpin has raised concern over the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio which is currently over 100%.

According to him, it is abnormal that a country that is classified as a medium debt-carrying country per the IMF debt sustainability framework will have a debt-to-GDP ratio above 55%.

“The IMF debt sustainability concluded that our debt is unsustainable and that meant that we needed to take steps to restructure our debts. What does supposed to mean? MoF eventually told us that in September 2022 our debt to GDP ratio in present value terms was 105 percent and we needed to reduce this it’s to 55 percent by 2028.

“Ghana is classified as a medium debt-carrying country per the IMF debt sustainability framework.

“So if you are a medium debt-carrying country then your debt-to-GDP ratio in present value term should not be more than 55 percent and Ghana is above 100 percent,” Prof. Godfred Bokpin said on Tuesday, April 4.

The economist was speaking at the 3Business Economic Sustainability Summit held in Accra.

Ghana’s debt and its sustainability have been an issue since it became clear that the country is facing an economic crisis.

The IMF is ready to provide a credit facility of $3 billion to help the country but will only do so if the conditions are right.

It is why government has put in place a Domestic Debt Exchange Programme and is now restructuring its debt with international creditors.

Ghana as a medium debt-carrying country shouldn't have a debt-to-GDP ratio above 55% — Economist

Latest: News
