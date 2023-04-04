"Traditional authorities support total rejection of foreign cultures like LGBT" — Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI

The Omanhene of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area in the Central Region, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI has stated that traditional authorities support total rejection of foriegn cultures like LGBT and others which are alien to Africans.

"We Nananom as custodian of the land support total rejection of foreign cultures and other anti-cultural activities that is against our culture and traditions. We will there encourage our parliamentarians to pass the anti-LGBT Bill pending before the House.

"I know the stiffer punishment as contained in the bill will deter people who wants to engage in such illicit acts and behaviors and would also bring sanity in the country.

"Sanctions in the bill if passed would tell the world that Ghana as an independent country can manage its own affairs including our way of life and cultural beliefs.

"Nananom are in full support of the bill and therefore encourage Parliament for full passage of the bill into Law. All those who claimed to be human rights advocates can go to other countries not in Ghana," he stated.

Interacting with newsmen at Gomoa Aboso in the Gomoa Central District when he joined thousands of mourners to pay tribute to late Nana Afedzi Mensah VI, Chief of Gomoa Aboso and Twaafohene of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area last Saturday, he used the occasion to advise traditional leaders to stand against alien cultures to safeguard their customs and traditions.

"We cannot sit unconcern while the youth who are our future leaders engage in foreign cultures and practices contrary to our tradition. Is unfortunate it is becoming normal to see boys wearing earrings and plaiting their hair, contrary to our culture.

"All these came about as a result of selling out of our integrity to foreigners just because we have to always goes to them cup-in hand to borrow money for development.

"I want to add my voice to the teeming Ghanaians asking government to minimize loans it borrows from foreign countries. We cannot be slave in our own country just because of excessive amount of money borrowed from creditors.

"This explains why they are trying all means to impose their culture on us. Our independence must empower us to be firm and say no to colonial rule through debts owed to them. 'Ghana Beyond Aid' must work for the betterment of the citizenry," Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI stated.

He added, " In addition to the above, I entreat traditional authorities to initiate self-help projects in their communities to cut cost of contracting foreign loans for infrastructure development in our vicinity. This will supplement government's effort and it will also leave a better legacy for our generations to come when they take over the mantle of leadership.

"Let also involve the youth in our day-to-day activities as a way of preparing them for leadership positions and also inculcate in them our culture and traditions. This will equip them to embrace their traditional set up and to own it as their heritage."

The Twaafohemaa of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Nana Ayereba II who is also the Queen Mother of Gomoa Aboso lauded the Omanhene for his visit to the community and to mourn their late Chief Nana Afedzi Mensah VI.

"We are grateful for your visit which has encouraged us in this trying times. We thank you, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI for wiping out our tears," Nana Ayereba II noted.

Among the mourners were the Deputy Minister for Interior and MP for Gomoa Central Hon. Naana Eyiah, DCE for Gomoa Central, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo, Esihene of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Nana Esoun Abonyi Kwaata II, Amankorahene of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Nana Odum Amanfo IV, Baamuhene of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Nana Otsieku Baah and Assembly Members for Aboso and Ekroful-Akropong Electoral Areas, Hon. Isaac Gyesi Korsah and Hon Ernest Quarm respectively.