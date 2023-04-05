Bawku: Three immigration officers shot on their way from food joint

Information available to our regional correspondent revealed that two persons were shot dead in Bawku at separate locations.

The first incident happened at about 5pm on 3rd April around Yirongo where a tricyclist was shot dead.

The second incident involved three immigration officers who were returning from a food joint. They were shot by unknown gunmen near Bawku police station at Sabon-gari killing one officer instantly and injuring two others.

The two were rushed to Bawku Presbyterian Hospital. One was later referred to Tamale Teaching Hospital for treatment and the other officer still responding to treatment at Bawku Presbyterian Hospital.

The immigration officers are stationed in Bawku.

There has been gun battles in Bawku since November 2021 between the Kusasis and Mamprusi tribes who lived happily together and intermarried.