ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
04.04.2023 Education

2023 GUSA cross country meet: We need help - GUSA President cries for financial support

By Benjamin Sackey II Contributor
2023 GUSA cross country meet: We need help - GUSA President cries for financial support
04.04.2023 LISTEN

President of the Ghana Universities Sports Association Games Ibrahim Tanko Shaibu has called on corporate organizations to come on board and provide financial assistance to suppport University games in the country.

According to him, GUSA has been grappling with sponsorship from corporate institutions.

This year’s cross country meet saw low funds allocated to athletes who thrived in their respective events but voluntary financial support from other individuals raised the amount to an appreciable level.

In an interview with Univers Sports after the cross-country meet, President of the Ghana Universities Association games Mr. Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko commended the athletes for their impressive performance and lauded University of Ghana for coming up with such facilities to host the games.

“We started somewhere 2013 at UCC that was when we started it [cross country] but most often universities don’t have the facilities to organize it and for that matter they used the road so basically that is the reason. We [GUSA] have adopted the loop system. The performance was okay you could see that every individual was willing to die for his\her university and for that matter it made the competition highly competitive,” he told Univers Sports.

Mr. Ibrahim Tanko went further to appeal to corporate organizations to collaborate with his outfit and aid them financially to improve the incentives to athletes and the organization of the games.

“I think they [corporate organizations] have to come to us or we should go to them giving the experience we had today testifies that GUSA is a large community where they will benefit and for us to also benefit,” Tanko indicated

He also revealed what the association plans to do after the cross country competition.

“We shall be having championship very soon to select the team to represent Ghana at the world university games called FISU so that is our next schedule as far as GUSA is concerned,’’ he stressed.

The 26th edition of the Ghana Universities Sports Association games inter-university cross country race was held at the university of Ghana on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Team performance
In the male category, hosts University of Ghana defended its trophy after garnering 60 points with University of Education Winneba coming second with 70 points.

University of Cape coast finished third with 85 points whiles AAMUSTED took the fourth position with 133 points.

In the female category, University of Cape Coast triumphed after amassing 42 points, followed by University of Education with 96 points.

University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) were third with 124 points and the host, University of Ghana finished fourth with 127 points.

Individual performance
Three-time champion William Amponsah of University of Education Winneba maintained his first position after seeing off a stiff competition from University of Ghana’s Ishmael Arthur who finished second for the male category.

With the female, Lariba Juliana Sakat of UEW finished with 35 minutes 52 seconds and UG’s Naomi Addo came second with 37 minutes 59 seconds.

Joana Asiaw Yaaba of UCC was third with 33 minutes 46 seconds and in fourth position was UG's Rosemary Arthur who finished at a time of 35 minutes 6 seconds.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Religious leaders must pray against homosexuality, God is against such practices - Apostle Dr Agbelenyo Religious leaders must pray against homosexuality, God is against such practices...

2 hours ago

Ghanas chew, pour, pass and forget educational system killing students creativity—Educationistslament “Ghana’s ‘chew, pour, pass and forget’ educational system killing students’ crea...

2 hours ago

NRSA to clear broken-down vehicles from roads April 5; owners to be surcharged NRSA to clear broken-down vehicles from roads April 5; owners to be surcharged

2 hours ago

We're safe and very comfortable at Gambaga Camp - Suspected witches We're safe and very comfortable at Gambaga Camp - Suspected witches

2 hours ago

We dont care if were replaced; pay us our monies first – School Feeding Caterers to govt We don’t care if we’re replaced; pay us our monies first – School Feeding Cater...

2 hours ago

Students of Krobea Asante Institute surcharged GH430 each over destruction Students of Krobea Asante Institute surcharged GH¢430 each over destruction

2 hours ago

NDC increased Ghana's debt stock by 819, NPP by 'just' 304 – Stephen Ntim NDC increased Ghana's debt stock by 819%, NPP by 'just' 304% – Stephen Ntim

2 hours ago

We must stop pampering people — Ashanti Regional Minister justifies kicking out protesting school feeding caterers We must stop pampering people — Ashanti Regional Minister justifies kicking out ...

2 hours ago

Chinese galamsey contractor accused of orchestrating mining disaster at Brahabebome Chinese galamsey contractor accused of orchestrating mining disaster at Brahabeb...

3 hours ago

Bawku: Mahama Ayariga condemns killing of Immigration officer; describes attack as reprehensible Bawku: Mahama Ayariga condemns killing of Immigration officer; describes attack ...

Latest: News
body-container-line