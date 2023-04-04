Akufo-Addo must suspend new tax Bills; they are too punitive – Dr. Samuel Aryeh

A member of the communications team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Samuel Aryeh has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, not to assent to the new revenue Bills approved by Parliament.

Last Friday, Parliament by a majority 137-136 decision approved all new three revenue Bills presented to the house by the Finance Ministry.

The three revenue bills include Excise Duty, Growth and Sustainability Levy, and Income Amendment Bills.

Speaking in an engagement with TV3 on the three revenue Bills, Dr. Samuel Aryeh said he believes they are too punitive and will increase the hardships being experienced by Ghanaians.

He fears that many businesses will collapse if President Akufo-Addo assents to the three new revenue Bills.

“They are punitive, they will erode all the gains we have made, businesses will collapse, and already there is hyperinflation. So I appeal to the President to suspend the taxes,” Dr. Samuel Aryeh stressed.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso, David Opoku Ansah has urged Ghanaians to support government in its agenda to mobilise more revenue.

According to him, Ghanaians should be assured that government will use collected taxes for their intended purposes.

“I can assure you that the taxes are being used for the purposes of which they are collected,” David Opoku Ansah said.