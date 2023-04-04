ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo must suspend new tax Bills; they are too punitive – Dr. Samuel Aryeh

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Akufo-Addo must suspend new tax Bills; they are too punitive – Dr. Samuel Aryeh
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A member of the communications team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Samuel Aryeh has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, not to assent to the new revenue Bills approved by Parliament.

Last Friday, Parliament by a majority 137-136 decision approved all new three revenue Bills presented to the house by the Finance Ministry.

The three revenue bills include Excise Duty, Growth and Sustainability Levy, and Income Amendment Bills.

Speaking in an engagement with TV3 on the three revenue Bills, Dr. Samuel Aryeh said he believes they are too punitive and will increase the hardships being experienced by Ghanaians.

He fears that many businesses will collapse if President Akufo-Addo assents to the three new revenue Bills.

“They are punitive, they will erode all the gains we have made, businesses will collapse, and already there is hyperinflation. So I appeal to the President to suspend the taxes,” Dr. Samuel Aryeh stressed.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso, David Opoku Ansah has urged Ghanaians to support government in its agenda to mobilise more revenue.

According to him, Ghanaians should be assured that government will use collected taxes for their intended purposes.

“I can assure you that the taxes are being used for the purposes of which they are collected,” David Opoku Ansah said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

32 minutes ago

Prof. Godfred Bokpin Ghana as a medium debt-carrying country shouldn’t have a debt-to-GDP ratio above...

49 minutes ago

In-out-out-out policy: UG calls for removal of judge alleged to be an old vandal In-out-out-out policy: UG calls for removal of judge alleged to be an old vandal

1 hour ago

Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States US Vice President Kamala Harris congratulates Artemis Moon Mission astronauts

1 hour ago

Ashanti Regional Minister blasted for confronting protesting school feeding caterers VIDEO Ashanti Regional Minister blasted for confronting protesting school feeding cate...

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo must suspend new tax Bills; they are too punitive – Dr. Samuel Aryeh Akufo-Addo must suspend new tax Bills; they are too punitive – Dr. Samuel Aryeh

1 hour ago

NPP bars MMDCEs, party executives from contesting incumbent MPs NPP bars MMDCEs, party executives from contesting incumbent MPs

1 hour ago

TUC fears of more layoffs, tough times over 3 new revenue taxes TUC fears of more layoffs, tough times over 3 new revenue taxes

1 hour ago

Parliament clerks counted strangers to favour Majority to pass 3 new taxes – Kofi Adams Parliament clerks counted strangers to favour Majority to pass 3 new taxes – Kof...

1 hour ago

ER: NPP communicator arrested for power theft E/R: NPP communicator arrested for power theft

2 hours ago

Western Regional NDC suspends vetting in 3 constituencies Western Regional NDC suspends vetting in 3 constituencies

Latest: News
body-container-line