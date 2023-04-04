Gov’t committed to using taxes for intended purposes – Mpraeso MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso, David Opoku Ansah has urged Ghanaians to support government in its agenda to mobilise more revenue.

Speaking to TV3 in an engagement of the three new revenue Bills passed by Parliament, he stressed that Ghanaians should be assured that government will always use collected taxes for their intended purposes.

“I can assure you that the taxes are being used for the purposes of which they are collected,” David Opoku Ansah said.

The three new revenue Bills were passed by Parliament last Friday after a heated debate between the Majority and Minority.

While the Bills had the full support of the Majority, the Minority on the other hand mounted a strong opposition.

Their argument was that Ghanaians are already suffering because of the economic crisis in the country and should not be overburdened with more taxes.

Despite the argument of the Minority resonating very well with the citizenry, they could not stop the passing of the three new revenue Bills.

Government is confident that after the passing of the new Bills, it will increase revenue generation to embark on developmental projects for the good of all.