Ghana Meteorology Agency presents Annual Seasonal Forecast to users in Bono East

The Ghana Meteorology Agency (GMet) has presented the 2023 Annual Seasonal Forecast to Agriculture Extension Agents, farmers and radio broadcasters in selected Districts of the Bono East region.

The districts are Kintampo North Municipal, Kintampo South and Techiman North.

The Annual Seasonal Forecast is an outlook of the rainfall forecast for the major rainy seasons: March-May (MAM) and April - June (AMJ) for the country.

At the end of the forecasts, recommendations are made to the various stakeholders to help better minimize risks and maximize the opportunities that exist in the season.

The presentation is part of a multi-sectorial partnership of the Accelerating Impacts of CGIAR Climate Research for Africa Project.

AICCRA works to make climate information services and climate-smart agriculture more accessible to millions of smallholder farmers across Africa.

With better access to technology and advisory services—linked to information about effective response measures—farmers can better anticipate climate-related events to take preventative action that helps their communities safeguard livelihoods and the environment.

AICCRA has teams in six countries: Senegal, Ghana, Mali, Ethiopia, Kenya and Zambia.

To achieve these, AICCRA assists farmers with a bundle service of innovative agriculture technologies (including improve inputs like seeds) and Climate information Service.

The Deputy Director in charge of Research and Applied Meteorology at GMet, Francisca Martey, who presented the forecast, said the 2023 rainfall season would experience a normal to below normal rainfall for both March to May and April-May-June across the country.

However, she said, some areas in the middle portions to the transitional areas of the country would experience below normal rainfall tendency for both the March to May and April to June seasons.

In the agricultural sector, the director of meteorology stated that for the areas likely to observe surplus rainfall, early season start dates, shorter dry spells and excess floods should increase vigilance against crop pests while areas likely to experience water deficits should focus on drought tolerant species.

GMet also urged farmers in such areas to adopt farming techniques for the conservation of soil water and liaise with national meteorological, agricultural and hydrological experts for information and advice.

Mr. Simon Yambor is the Kintampo North Municipal Director of department of Agriculture, and he was excited about the presentation.

He said “the extension officers are always asked by farmers about the weather predictions, but because they don’t have such information, they are not able to help the farmers. The presentation has now provided the information to them, and they can now pass it on to the farmers, to help them plan adequately for the season. They have also been added to the GMet WhatsApp platform where the daily forecast is shared. I think that will improve extension delivery so much”.