ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bawku: Three immigration officers shot; one dead, 2 in critical condition

Crime & Punishment Bawku: Three immigration officers shot; one dead, 2 in critical condition
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Some assailants have shot at three immigration officers at Bawku in the Upper East Region.

One of them, 42-year-old Philip Motey, has died from gunshot wounds.

The other two are fighting for their lives at the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital.

They are Eric Ayibiya, 30; and Laurence Afri, 42.

They were all travelling from Bawku to Missiga when gunmen fired several rounds at their vehicle on Monday, 3 April 2023.

The police are yet to make any arrests in connection with the attack.

No motive has been established yet.
In a separate incident on the same day, gunmen killed a rickshaw operator identified as Imoro Bello.

Bawku is a hotbed of ethnic and chieftaincy conflicts.

There is currently a curfew on the town and its surrounding areas.

Source: classfmonline.com

Top Stories

2 minutes ago

Prof. Godfred Bokpin Ghana as a medium debt-carrying country shouldn’t have a debt-to-GDP ratio above...

19 minutes ago

In-out-out-out policy: UG calls for removal of judge alleged to be an old vandal In-out-out-out policy: UG calls for removal of judge alleged to be an old vandal

33 minutes ago

Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States US Vice President Kamala Harris congratulates Artemis Moon Mission astronauts

35 minutes ago

Ashanti Regional Minister blasted for confronting protesting school feeding caterers VIDEO Ashanti Regional Minister blasted for confronting protesting school feeding cate...

51 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo must suspend new tax Bills; they are too punitive – Dr. Samuel Aryeh Akufo-Addo must suspend new tax Bills; they are too punitive – Dr. Samuel Aryeh

1 hour ago

NPP bars MMDCEs, party executives from contesting incumbent MPs NPP bars MMDCEs, party executives from contesting incumbent MPs

1 hour ago

TUC fears of more layoffs, tough times over 3 new revenue taxes TUC fears of more layoffs, tough times over 3 new revenue taxes

1 hour ago

Parliament clerks counted strangers to favour Majority to pass 3 new taxes – Kofi Adams Parliament clerks counted strangers to favour Majority to pass 3 new taxes – Kof...

1 hour ago

ER: NPP communicator arrested for power theft E/R: NPP communicator arrested for power theft

2 hours ago

Western Regional NDC suspends vetting in 3 constituencies Western Regional NDC suspends vetting in 3 constituencies

Latest: News
body-container-line