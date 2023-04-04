Bawku: Three immigration officers shot; one dead, 2 in critical condition

Some assailants have shot at three immigration officers at Bawku in the Upper East Region.

One of them, 42-year-old Philip Motey, has died from gunshot wounds.

The other two are fighting for their lives at the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital.

They are Eric Ayibiya, 30; and Laurence Afri, 42.

They were all travelling from Bawku to Missiga when gunmen fired several rounds at their vehicle on Monday, 3 April 2023.

The police are yet to make any arrests in connection with the attack.

No motive has been established yet.

In a separate incident on the same day, gunmen killed a rickshaw operator identified as Imoro Bello.

Bawku is a hotbed of ethnic and chieftaincy conflicts.

There is currently a curfew on the town and its surrounding areas.

