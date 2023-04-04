ModernGhana logo
E/R: NPP communicator arrested for power theft

The Odumase-Krobo police arrested and detained an aspiring assembly member for Mampong Electoral Area in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region for allegedly engaging in illegal power connection.

According to sources, Emmanuel Tetteh, a key member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communications team in Lower Manya Krobo, reconnected power to his sachet water factory in Nuaso-Newtown after the ECG team had previously disconnected it.

He also failed to appear at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) district office after the Company summoned him.

However, he illegally reconnected himself, resulting in his arrest.

