Ashanti Regional Minister blasted for confronting protesting school feeding caterers [VIDEO]

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah is facing widespread condemnation after angrily confronting school feeding caterers who are protesting non-payment of their allowances.

A video circulating on social media captured the minister shouting at a group of women in charge of implementing government's school feeding program.

While shouting and chanting that their allowances have not been paid for months, the minister is heard yelling angrily at them to vacate the premises of the regional coordinating council immediately.

The action has sparked outrage, with many Ghanaians calling on President Akufo-Addo to sack the appointee for lack of empathy. Others believe he is unfit to manage the region.

“Such attitude and conduct is unacceptable. The minister lacks emotional intelligence to manage the region's affairs. He must resign or be fired,” a Twitter user who shared the video said.

Another commented: “The way he manhandled those poor women is appalling. As a leader, he should listen to the concerns of the people, not bully them. Akufo-Addo must take bold action!”

Several others have also condemned Osei-Mensah's behavior, describing it as shameful and a dent on the government's reputation. They are demanding a public apology and probe into the allegations.

The school feeding caterers, per reports, have suspended their services and waiting to be paid before they return.

But some iare eard saying in the viral video that they are waiting for the money so they can quit.