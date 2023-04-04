ModernGhana logo
Why should Africa focus on anti-LGBTQ+ laws amid widespread corruption – Manasseh quizzes

Manasseh Azure Awuni, investigative journalistManasseh Azure Awuni, investigative journalist
LISTEN

Award-winning Ghanaian investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has questioned the emphasis on passing restrictive anti-LGBTQ+ laws across Africa.

According to him, the continent grapples with pervasive corruption that causes immense suffering.

In a tweet on April 4, Manasseh wrote: "I don't understand why a continent that is ravaged by pervasive corruption is passing anti-LGBTQ+ laws that are harsher than corruption.

“In other words, why should a politician openly steal from his people and win the next election when supporting LGBTQ+ would guarantee a defeat?" he added.

His statement has generated debate on social media. Some argue that anti-LGBTQ+ bills merely aim to appeal to conservative cultural values and win popularity, not achieve social justice.

Meanwhile the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill also known as anti-gay bill was on Thursday, March 30 laid for debate.

