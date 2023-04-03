ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Nanton MP admits speeding to Parliament

Headlines Nanton MP admits speeding to Parliament
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Nanton, Mohammed Hardi Tuferi, has admitted to speeding at the time of the accident that happened on Friday, March 31 on his way to Parliament.

The MP narrated that he had left Parliament on the evening of the crash to visit his wife and sick daughter at the International Maritime Hospital but was shortly informed Parliament was about to conduct a vote to determine the fate of the government’s new revenue tax bills and was rushing back to partake in the exercise when the accident occurred close to the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mr. Tuferi said the crash was not fatal, but he sustained a deep cut in his upper part after the crash which he didn’t notice until he got to Parliament.

“I didn’t even know blood was all over me, and I was going to enter the Chamber and was told I had blood on me and was taken to one of the washrooms where the nurses and some doctors in Parliament came and dressed me up.”

The issue of the MP speeding was first disclosed by the driver of the other vehicle who said the MP’s speeding and recklessness led to the collision.

The driver only identified as Kwabena on the Citi Breakfast Show on Monday narrated that: “I work in Accra. I had closed from work and was on my way home. I normally use the GIJ route toward the Flagstaff house. Around 9:00 pm that faithful evening, I was on my way home as usual. When I got to the Absa clubhouse junction which is a T-junction. The MP was coming from the SDA church [side], and I was making a left turn to join the Independence Avenue road. Before I realised, the MP's car ran into mine. He hit my passenger side. Witnesses can testify that the MP was speeding.”

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ursula Owusu lambasted for naming facility after mother Ursula Owusu lambasted for naming facility after mother

2 hours ago

Adopting Justice Honyenuga proceedings will be 'unfair' to us; start afresh – Opuni, Agongo beg new judge Adopting Justice Honyenuga proceedings will be 'unfair' to us; start afresh – Op...

2 hours ago

My life was less important than new tax bills – Nanton MP speaks after car crash My life was less important than new tax bills – Nanton MP speaks after car crash

2 hours ago

Nanton MP admits speeding to Parliament Nanton MP admits speeding to Parliament

2 hours ago

ECG Staff, vendors arrested over alleged GHS2.1 million theft granted bail ECG Staff, vendors arrested over alleged GHS2.1 million theft granted bail

2 hours ago

NDC flagbearship race: Stepping down even after paying full filing fees exemplary — Mahama thanks Ernest Kobeah NDC flagbearship race: Stepping down even after paying full filing fees exemplar...

2 hours ago

NLA Director-General, Sammy Awuku NLA has paid almost 60% of the GHS15million legacy debt I came to meet – Sammi A...

3 hours ago

Kwaku Ofosu Frimpong Free SHS,1D1F, PFJ changing lives in Ghana — International Investor

3 hours ago

Divorce your husband, marry same-sex partner to show commitment to LGBTQ course — DASA chief challenges Kamala Harris Divorce your husband, marry same-sex partner to show commitment to LGBTQ course ...

3 hours ago

Teenagers between 10 and 14 years getting pregnant, 460 cases recorded last year in Ahafo Ano South West District Teenagers between 10 and 14 years getting pregnant, 460 cases recorded last year...

Latest: News
body-container-line