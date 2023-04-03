Don't let money or power control your attitude; remain humble - Prophetess Biney advises

The congregation at Crystal Grace Chapel International was reminded this Palm Sunday that true success comes from walking humbly before God, not from wealth or power.

In her continuation sermon, Prophetess Lina Biney highlighted the example of King David, "a king who walked humbly before God."

Though anointed as king, David never allowed his status or power to make him arrogant. He recognized that his position and glory ultimately came from the Lord.

As Prophetess Biney said, “Whatever you have, let your personality always reflect the glory of God and never let your progress change you from the ministry. The moment you become arrogant, your status has no backing and will soon fade where you will return to your least.”

Money and power she added can easily corrupt, changing one's attitude and heart. "But David knew his purpose was to serve the will of God, not his own desires."

Linking it to John 6:38, she reads “For I came down from heaven, not to do mine own will, but the will of him that sent me.”

Even when Saul threatened his life, David refused to kill him, saying "The Lord forbid that I should do this thing unto my lord[Saul], the anointed of the Lord, to stretch forth mine hand against him, seeing he is the anointed of the Lord." (1 Samuel 24:6)

Biney challenged the congregation, "Don’t pray for money so that you can use it for vengeance. One must approach life's pursuits with humility, doing unto others as one wishes to be done unto."

As Jesus said, "Do unto others as you want others to do for you because you didn't come to this world to do what suit you but what God sent you for (Matthew 7:12)."