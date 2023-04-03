ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Don't let money or power control your attitude; remain humble - Prophetess Biney advises

Social News Prophetess Lina Biney
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Prophetess Lina Biney

The congregation at Crystal Grace Chapel International was reminded this Palm Sunday that true success comes from walking humbly before God, not from wealth or power.

In her continuation sermon, Prophetess Lina Biney highlighted the example of King David, "a king who walked humbly before God."

Though anointed as king, David never allowed his status or power to make him arrogant. He recognized that his position and glory ultimately came from the Lord.

As Prophetess Biney said, “Whatever you have, let your personality always reflect the glory of God and never let your progress change you from the ministry. The moment you become arrogant, your status has no backing and will soon fade where you will return to your least.”

Money and power she added can easily corrupt, changing one's attitude and heart. "But David knew his purpose was to serve the will of God, not his own desires."

Linking it to John 6:38, she reads “For I came down from heaven, not to do mine own will, but the will of him that sent me.”

Even when Saul threatened his life, David refused to kill him, saying "The Lord forbid that I should do this thing unto my lord[Saul], the anointed of the Lord, to stretch forth mine hand against him, seeing he is the anointed of the Lord." (1 Samuel 24:6)

Biney challenged the congregation, "Don’t pray for money so that you can use it for vengeance. One must approach life's pursuits with humility, doing unto others as one wishes to be done unto."

As Jesus said, "Do unto others as you want others to do for you because you didn't come to this world to do what suit you but what God sent you for (Matthew 7:12)."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

43 minutes ago

Ursula Owusu lambasted for naming facility after mother Ursula Owusu lambasted for naming facility after mother

43 minutes ago

Adopting Justice Honyenuga proceedings will be 'unfair' to us; start afresh – Opuni, Agongo beg new judge Adopting Justice Honyenuga proceedings will be 'unfair' to us; start afresh – Op...

43 minutes ago

My life was less important than new tax bills – Nanton MP speaks after car crash My life was less important than new tax bills – Nanton MP speaks after car crash

43 minutes ago

Nanton MP admits speeding to Parliament Nanton MP admits speeding to Parliament

43 minutes ago

ECG Staff, vendors arrested over alleged GHS2.1 million theft granted bail ECG Staff, vendors arrested over alleged GHS2.1 million theft granted bail

43 minutes ago

NDC flagbearship race: Stepping down even after paying full filing fees exemplary — Mahama thanks Ernest Kobeah NDC flagbearship race: Stepping down even after paying full filing fees exemplar...

1 hour ago

NLA Director-General, Sammy Awuku NLA has paid almost 60% of the GHS15million legacy debt I came to meet – Sammi A...

2 hours ago

Kwaku Ofosu Frimpong Free SHS,1D1F, PFJ changing lives in Ghana — International Investor

2 hours ago

Divorce your husband, marry same-sex partner to show commitment to LGBTQ course — DASA chief challenges Kamala Harris Divorce your husband, marry same-sex partner to show commitment to LGBTQ course ...

2 hours ago

Teenagers between 10 and 14 years getting pregnant, 460 cases recorded last year in Ahafo Ano South West District Teenagers between 10 and 14 years getting pregnant, 460 cases recorded last year...

Latest: News
body-container-line