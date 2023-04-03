ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
03.04.2023 Social News

50-year-old man in police custody for allegedly assaulting ECG staff

50-year-old man in police custody for allegedly assaulting ECG staff
03.04.2023 LISTEN

A 50-year-old man, Agbezuke Seyram, an aluminium fabricator, is in the custody of the Amasaman Divisional Police Command over assault on staff of the Electricity Company (ECG) of Ghana at Obeyeyie, suburb in the Amasaman Municipality, allegedly.

The assault took place when a team of ECG staff visited his premises as part of the Company's ongoing disconnection exercise to audit customer service connections, identify illegalities and retrieve unpaid bills owed it.

The team upon reaching Seyram’s metal fabrication Company, discovered that he had allegedly bypassed the meter that served his Company and using power for free.

The team informed him of the discovery and attempted to disconnect the power but the customer protested and threatened the team.

He, thereafter, called a group of men believed to be land guards to the scene where they manhandled the team members, shoved them out of the premises and caused injury to a staff in the process.

Madam Angelina Anno, Acting General Manager, ECG Accra West Region, condemned threats and attacks on staff of the Company on legitimate duties.

She said ECG in collaboration with the security agencies would ensured that the staff always worked in a congenial atmosphere, warning that the Company would take legal actions persons, who attacked and impeded the work of the staff.

Madam Anno advised customers to desist from engaging in illegal connections.

“These illegal activities negatively affect the financial fortunes of the Company and delay the rollout of planned system improvement projects,” she said.

The Accra West region has eight operational districts being Ablekuma, Achimota, Amasaman, Bortianor, Dansoman, Kaneshie, Korlebu and Nsawam.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ursula Owusu lambasted for naming facility after mother Ursula Owusu lambasted for naming facility after mother

2 hours ago

Adopting Justice Honyenuga proceedings will be 'unfair' to us; start afresh – Opuni, Agongo beg new judge Adopting Justice Honyenuga proceedings will be 'unfair' to us; start afresh – Op...

2 hours ago

My life was less important than new tax bills – Nanton MP speaks after car crash My life was less important than new tax bills – Nanton MP speaks after car crash

2 hours ago

Nanton MP admits speeding to Parliament Nanton MP admits speeding to Parliament

2 hours ago

ECG Staff, vendors arrested over alleged GHS2.1 million theft granted bail ECG Staff, vendors arrested over alleged GHS2.1 million theft granted bail

2 hours ago

NDC flagbearship race: Stepping down even after paying full filing fees exemplary — Mahama thanks Ernest Kobeah NDC flagbearship race: Stepping down even after paying full filing fees exemplar...

2 hours ago

NLA Director-General, Sammy Awuku NLA has paid almost 60% of the GHS15million legacy debt I came to meet – Sammi A...

3 hours ago

Kwaku Ofosu Frimpong Free SHS,1D1F, PFJ changing lives in Ghana — International Investor

3 hours ago

Divorce your husband, marry same-sex partner to show commitment to LGBTQ course — DASA chief challenges Kamala Harris Divorce your husband, marry same-sex partner to show commitment to LGBTQ course ...

3 hours ago

Teenagers between 10 and 14 years getting pregnant, 460 cases recorded last year in Ahafo Ano South West District Teenagers between 10 and 14 years getting pregnant, 460 cases recorded last year...

Latest: News
body-container-line