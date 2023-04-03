Ejurahene donates to Muslim communities

The Chief of Ejura Traditional Area, Barimah Osei Hwedie II, has donated some items worth hundreds of cedis to the Muslim communities within his jurisdiction.

The items, which include ten bags of sugar and ten bags of rice were presented to the leadership of the Muslim communities on Friday March 31, 2023.

The gesture according to the chief is part of efforts by of the Ejura Traditional Council to aid in the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The items was presented on behalf of Barima Osei Hwedie II by the chief Linguist of Ejura, Nana Owusu Aduomi and Ejura Aboafoourhene, Nana Yaw Appaiah Kontor.

In an interview with this reporter after the presentation, Nana Owusu Aduomi, speaking for Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II, said the donation was one of many ways in which the traditional council will be doing to supporting the community. He pledges that the chiefs will continue to support and assist all Muslim communities under the able leadership of Barima Osei Hwedie II.

He appealed to the Muslim communities to work together with Ejura Traditional Council for accelerated development.

"I spoke to Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II, who happens to be one of prolific chiefs to ever laed us, and he asked me to urged the Muslim communities to pray for unity, love, and peace for the country.

"All Barimah Osei Hwedie II wants is for Ejura residents to unite for a common goal, which is peace and development, that's why we are appealing to all to use this special event on the Muslim calendar to engage in activities that will further deepened the love we share already," he stated.

The Public Relations Officer for Ejura Zongo Chiefs, Alhaji Iddi Abdul Kadir, who received the items expressed the gratitude of the Muslims to the chiefs and asked for Allah’s blessings for them.

”We are grateful for this gesture, and we believe it will go a long way to help in this period. We thank you , and we will seek on Allah to bless you for this,” he said.

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and is observed with fasting and prayer by all Muslim faithful around the world to commemorate Prophet Mohammed first receiving the Holy Quran.

Muslims in Ghana on March 23,2023 started fasting in observance of Ramadan.

This comes after the Chief Imam proclaimed Thursday, March 23, 2023, to be the commencement of Ramadan.

The announcement was made by the Chief Imam’s spokesperson, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu on Wednesday evening.