5-year-old girl found dead at Kronum-Abuohia

A girl believed to be five-year-old has been found dead at Kronum-Abuohia in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, yet to be identified, was found in a drain at an area known as Adonko factory on Monday April 3,2023.

Speaking to this reporter, the Assembly Member for Kyerease-Abuohia Electoral Area, Hon Elvis Nyantakyi said they suspect the body has been lying there for three days.

"When i arrived the scene, i saw the body was decaying proven it has been therefore more than two days.

"I suspect the little girl was dragged by the heavy rains the previous days killing her in the process," he staged.

Hon Nyantakyi said personnel from the Ghana Police Service arrived at the scene and conveyed the body to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Morgue.

He called on the public particularly those living around Atimatim, Kronum Cementmu, Bronkum Newsite and other adjoining communities who had their daughter missing to visit the hospital for identification.