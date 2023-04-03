ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

5-year-old girl found dead at Kronum-Abuohia

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Social News 5-year-old girl found dead at Kronum-Abuohia
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A girl believed to be five-year-old has been found dead at Kronum-Abuohia in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, yet to be identified, was found in a drain at an area known as Adonko factory on Monday April 3,2023.

Speaking to this reporter, the Assembly Member for Kyerease-Abuohia Electoral Area, Hon Elvis Nyantakyi said they suspect the body has been lying there for three days.

"When i arrived the scene, i saw the body was decaying proven it has been therefore more than two days.

"I suspect the little girl was dragged by the heavy rains the previous days killing her in the process," he staged.

Hon Nyantakyi said personnel from the Ghana Police Service arrived at the scene and conveyed the body to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Morgue.

He called on the public particularly those living around Atimatim, Kronum Cementmu, Bronkum Newsite and other adjoining communities who had their daughter missing to visit the hospital for identification.

Top Stories

42 minutes ago

Ursula Owusu lambasted for naming facility after mother Ursula Owusu lambasted for naming facility after mother

42 minutes ago

Adopting Justice Honyenuga proceedings will be 'unfair' to us; start afresh – Opuni, Agongo beg new judge Adopting Justice Honyenuga proceedings will be 'unfair' to us; start afresh – Op...

42 minutes ago

My life was less important than new tax bills – Nanton MP speaks after car crash My life was less important than new tax bills – Nanton MP speaks after car crash

42 minutes ago

Nanton MP admits speeding to Parliament Nanton MP admits speeding to Parliament

42 minutes ago

ECG Staff, vendors arrested over alleged GHS2.1 million theft granted bail ECG Staff, vendors arrested over alleged GHS2.1 million theft granted bail

42 minutes ago

NDC flagbearship race: Stepping down even after paying full filing fees exemplary — Mahama thanks Ernest Kobeah NDC flagbearship race: Stepping down even after paying full filing fees exemplar...

1 hour ago

NLA Director-General, Sammy Awuku NLA has paid almost 60% of the GHS15million legacy debt I came to meet – Sammi A...

2 hours ago

Kwaku Ofosu Frimpong Free SHS,1D1F, PFJ changing lives in Ghana — International Investor

2 hours ago

Divorce your husband, marry same-sex partner to show commitment to LGBTQ course — DASA chief challenges Kamala Harris Divorce your husband, marry same-sex partner to show commitment to LGBTQ course ...

2 hours ago

Teenagers between 10 and 14 years getting pregnant, 460 cases recorded last year in Ahafo Ano South West District Teenagers between 10 and 14 years getting pregnant, 460 cases recorded last year...

Latest: News
body-container-line