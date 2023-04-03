MTN Ghana holds capacity-building seminar for beneficiaries of STEM Scholarship at KNUST

Ghana's biggest telecommunications network, MTN Ghana, has held a one-day career seminar for some beneficiaries of its prestigious Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) scholarship at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

The programme which came off at the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR) auditorium aimed at mentoring the beneficiaries to make them attuned to the dynamics of the job market.

Discussing the essence of the programme, the Senior Manager responsible for Sustainability and Social Impact at MTN Ghana, Robert Kuzoe, said beside the strive for academic laurels, it is necessary for a student to be enlightened about which choices are right for them to make.

He reckoned that whatever decisions an individual makes have an impact on the person's quality of life.

"The purpose of this engagement is to expose our scholarship beneficiaries to the world of work. Academics aside, your choices make you a holistic human being, and these affect your life in a long life. This holistic behavioural attitude is what we seek to instill in our beneficiaries."

He noted that the Bright STEM scholarship package has a total of 300 slots for beneficiaries from tertiary institutions across the country, and it would run for a period of three academic years. Revealing the criteria for selecting the candidates, Mr. Kuzoe said qualification was expressly based on academic distinction.

He disclosed that there was also the motive to provide more opportunities for female students to explore the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics and excel in them. He, however, advised the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity to achieve excellence and make a significant contribution to society.

"We have a 300 capacity enrollment, and every year, we will select 100 beneficiaries across the country. This is the second year, and the focus is more on STEM courses. A candidate must be brilliant needy tertiary student. We're giving more opportunities to women to disabuse people's minds that STEM courses are for males."

Making a presentation as the Guest Speaker for the occasion, renowned Ghanaian author and marketing expert, Petra Aba Asamoah, advised the beneficiaries to work at building a charismatic and sociable personality because it has the potency to attract more opportunities for them.

She emphasised that as part of the lessons learned from her 17 years working experience, talented individuals would achieve anything valuable if they are resilient.

Additionally, she noted that time management is one of her core values owing to the fact that it is irreplaceable when lost.

"Time is an irreplaceable asset. If you lose it, you can't get it back. You wouldn't want to reflect and regret wasting it."

Meanwhile, the Chief Digital Officer for MTN Ghana, Dario Bianchi, also advised the beneficiaries on the need for them to perfect their skills and be ready to evolve along with the technological world.

Expressing their sincerest gratitude to MTN Ghana, the beneficiaries noted that the Bright Scholarship had eliminated the stress their parents would have gone through to pay their fees. They have therefore appealed to the telecommunications network to continue providing support to needy but brilliant students.