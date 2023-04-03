Bono East Medical Stores inaugurated at Kintampo

03.04.2023 LISTEN

A newly constructed medical stores meant to serve the Bono East Region has been officially inaugurated at Kintampo.

The facility would house a wide range of high-quality medical supplies and equipment that would be used to treat various diseases and conditions and also serve as a vital distribution center for all the hospitals, polyclinics, health centres and CHPS Compounds in the region.

The opening of the medical stores at Kintampo forms part of government’s broader plan to ensure that every citizen is able to access adequate, quality medical supplies and equipment, no matter where they live or what their income level is.

Integrated healthcare services

Inaugurating the facility, the Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu Gyan, noted that the provision of comprehensive and integrated healthcare services to people is one of the core duties of any government, “and we are committed to ensuring that this is attained through a wide range of initiatives, including the opening of a regional medical stores such as this one.”

“We also understand the peculiar challenges that many people face in accessing healthcare services particularly in our region, and we are resolute to ensure that this no longer remains an issue,” he stated.

He said with the availability of affordable medical supplies and equipment, health facilities in the region will be in a better position to provide effective treatments to a larger number of people, regardless of their economic circumstances.

Reassurance

The Minister hoped that the regional medical store would bring some reassurance to all the people in Bono East region since they can now be confident that they have access to the commodities and resources needed to improve their overall health and well-being.

He entreated all district health directorates and the various hospitals in the region to fully patronize the services of the new regional medical store to make it one of the best if not the best performing regional medical store in the country.