Deceptive NPP gov’t promised to move from taxation to production but now introducing more taxes — Sam Pee Yalley

Sam Pee Yalley

Former Acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), Sam Pee Yalley has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of using deceptive means to win power.

According to him, the NPP promised to move away from taxation to production but it was all a lie.

Speaking to TV3, he said the lies is why government is now introducing more taxes even though Ghanaians are going through hardships in the midst of the economic crisis.

“We [NDC] have been very loud about their deception. If you deceive Ghanaians that you are going to run an economy from taxation to production and then we are not seeing the production, it is more and more taxes and we celebrate that we have imposed more taxes on Ghanaians,” Sam Pee Yalley shared.

He argued that the ruling NPP government must be made aware that it was put in place to resolve problems not to compound problems.

These views have been shared by the former Acting Chief Executive Officer of the NPRA following the passage of three new revenue bills.

The Bills were passed by Parliament last Friday by a majority 137-136 decision.