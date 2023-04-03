ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
03.04.2023 Headlines

Deceptive NPP gov’t promised to move from taxation to production but now introducing more taxes — Sam Pee Yalley

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Sam Pee YalleySam Pee Yalley
03.04.2023 LISTEN

Former Acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), Sam Pee Yalley has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of using deceptive means to win power.

According to him, the NPP promised to move away from taxation to production but it was all a lie.

Speaking to TV3, he said the lies is why government is now introducing more taxes even though Ghanaians are going through hardships in the midst of the economic crisis.

“We [NDC] have been very loud about their deception. If you deceive Ghanaians that you are going to run an economy from taxation to production and then we are not seeing the production, it is more and more taxes and we celebrate that we have imposed more taxes on Ghanaians,” Sam Pee Yalley shared.

He argued that the ruling NPP government must be made aware that it was put in place to resolve problems not to compound problems.

These views have been shared by the former Acting Chief Executive Officer of the NPRA following the passage of three new revenue bills.

The Bills were passed by Parliament last Friday by a majority 137-136 decision.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

2 hours ago

ECG disconnects 1D1Fs Atlantics Lifesciences Limited over GH800,000 debt ECG disconnects 1D1F’s Atlantics Lifesciences Limited over GH¢800,000 debt

2 hours ago

Education Ministry, public universities record most payroll infractions – Internal Audit Agency discloses Education Ministry, public universities record most payroll infractions – Intern...

2 hours ago

Wanted Axim galamsey ringleader exposes Police Wanted Axim galamsey ringleader exposes Police

2 hours ago

We've not violated the court order on residential policy – UG Management We've not violated the court order on residential policy – UG Management

2 hours ago

Catholic Bishop rebukes Akufo-Addo over inconsistent LGBTQ+ statements Catholic Bishop rebukes Akufo-Addo over ‘inconsistent’ LGBTQ+ statements

2 hours ago

Hypocritical Minority caucus agreed to the new tax bills – Majority ‘Hypocritical’ Minority caucus agreed to the new tax bills – Majority

2 hours ago

Interference from influential people affecting prosecution of SGBV cases Interference from influential people affecting prosecution of SGBV cases  

2 hours ago

High Court withdraws bench warrant for SaveluguMP High Court withdraws bench warrant for Savelugu MP

2 hours ago

NR: NDC supporters mass up at High Court over criminal case against Savelugu MP N/R: NDC supporters mass up at High Court over criminal case against Savelugu MP

5 hours ago

Minority shoot down approval for 60 million COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness loan Minority shoot down approval for $60 million COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness loa...

Latest: News
body-container-line