ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Control your cravings for food - IMaH Dietician to Pregnant women

Health Control your cravings for food - IMaH Dietician to Pregnant women
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ms Ama Hienne Amoako, a Dietician at the International Maritime Hospital (IMaH), has revealed that cravings during pregnancy can be managed without causing harm to the pregnant mother or the baby.

She said while proper nutrition was essential during pregnancy, uncontrolled cravings could result in strange combinations that could harm both the pregnant woman and the unborn baby.

Ms. Amoako said craving unhealthy foods was insufficient, and advocated practicing portion control, particularly with foods desired for snacks.

The Dietician at IMaH spoke at the weekly “Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility,” a Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office initiative aimed at promoting communication on health-related and setting the medium for the propagation of health information to influence personal health choices by improving health literacy.

Ms. Amoako said it was important to understand why people were eating at any moment during pregnancy to avoid gaining too much weight. “Know if you’re eating because you’re hungry or because you’re happy”.

She said one way of controlling cravings was to keep track of the foods they eat throughout the day to identify unnecessary food eaten.

The IMaH Dietician said the track record aided in the detection of unhealthy diets and the identification of healthy alternatives to replace the undesirable ones consumed to obtain the proper proportion of energy required for life.

She said another way was schedule eating times throughout the day, which when followed carefully helped reduce excess weight.

She emphasised the importance of keeping healthy food at home and advised that unhealthy foods must not be kept at home to reduce their intake.

Ms. Amoako said it was critical to have a meal plan, which may or may not be a professional one, that included the four-star diets to better their health for the pregnancy journey.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

ECG disconnects 1D1Fs Atlantics Lifesciences Limited over GH800,000 debt ECG disconnects 1D1F’s Atlantics Lifesciences Limited over GH¢800,000 debt

1 hour ago

Education Ministry, public universities record most payroll infractions – Internal Audit Agency discloses Education Ministry, public universities record most payroll infractions – Intern...

1 hour ago

Wanted Axim galamsey ringleader exposes Police Wanted Axim galamsey ringleader exposes Police

1 hour ago

We've not violated the court order on residential policy – UG Management We've not violated the court order on residential policy – UG Management

1 hour ago

Catholic Bishop rebukes Akufo-Addo over inconsistent LGBTQ+ statements Catholic Bishop rebukes Akufo-Addo over ‘inconsistent’ LGBTQ+ statements

1 hour ago

Hypocritical Minority caucus agreed to the new tax bills – Majority ‘Hypocritical’ Minority caucus agreed to the new tax bills – Majority

1 hour ago

Interference from influential people affecting prosecution of SGBV cases Interference from influential people affecting prosecution of SGBV cases  

1 hour ago

High Court withdraws bench warrant for SaveluguMP High Court withdraws bench warrant for Savelugu MP

1 hour ago

NR: NDC supporters mass up at High Court over criminal case against Savelugu MP N/R: NDC supporters mass up at High Court over criminal case against Savelugu MP

4 hours ago

Minority shoot down approval for 60 million COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness loan Minority shoot down approval for $60 million COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness loa...

Latest: Health
body-container-line