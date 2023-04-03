ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Boy who insulted me on social media contracted a strange illness; his mother called to apologize — Koku Anyidoho claims

Social News Samuel Koku Anyidoho, CEO of the Atta Mills Institute
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Samuel Koku Anyidoho, CEO of the Atta Mills Institute

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho claimed that a certain social media user who insulted him was struck with a strange illness.

Anyidoho, who is frequently trolled on Twitter said he forgave the man after his mother pleaded for his mercy.

The seemingly controversial politician disclosed that the woman whose son insulted him called, sobbing and begging for forgiveness so her son could recover from the strange illness.

He noted that the boy has admitted to consistently mocking and insulting him on social media.

Anyidoho claimed he pardoned the man due to his belief in God's will and mercy.

He made the revelation on Twitter on Monday, April 3, “Got a call this morning from a sobbing woman who said I shd forgive her son. I asked what for? She said her son fell very sick & when they made enquiries, the son confessed that he has been insulting me on social media & he had to beg before he heals. I forgave him bcos of God.”

The revelation of mysterious illness befalling an ardent social media critic has therefore sparked mixed reactions, with more questioning the veracity of the story.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

3 hours ago

ECG disconnects 1D1Fs Atlantics Lifesciences Limited over GH800,000 debt ECG disconnects 1D1F’s Atlantics Lifesciences Limited over GH¢800,000 debt

3 hours ago

Education Ministry, public universities record most payroll infractions – Internal Audit Agency discloses Education Ministry, public universities record most payroll infractions – Intern...

3 hours ago

Wanted Axim galamsey ringleader exposes Police Wanted Axim galamsey ringleader exposes Police

3 hours ago

We've not violated the court order on residential policy – UG Management We've not violated the court order on residential policy – UG Management

3 hours ago

Catholic Bishop rebukes Akufo-Addo over inconsistent LGBTQ+ statements Catholic Bishop rebukes Akufo-Addo over ‘inconsistent’ LGBTQ+ statements

3 hours ago

Hypocritical Minority caucus agreed to the new tax bills – Majority ‘Hypocritical’ Minority caucus agreed to the new tax bills – Majority

3 hours ago

Interference from influential people affecting prosecution of SGBV cases Interference from influential people affecting prosecution of SGBV cases  

3 hours ago

High Court withdraws bench warrant for SaveluguMP High Court withdraws bench warrant for Savelugu MP

3 hours ago

NR: NDC supporters mass up at High Court over criminal case against Savelugu MP N/R: NDC supporters mass up at High Court over criminal case against Savelugu MP

6 hours ago

Minority shoot down approval for 60 million COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness loan Minority shoot down approval for $60 million COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness loa...

Latest: News
body-container-line