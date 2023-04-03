Boy who insulted me on social media contracted a strange illness; his mother called to apologize — Koku Anyidoho claims

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho claimed that a certain social media user who insulted him was struck with a strange illness.

Anyidoho, who is frequently trolled on Twitter said he forgave the man after his mother pleaded for his mercy.

The seemingly controversial politician disclosed that the woman whose son insulted him called, sobbing and begging for forgiveness so her son could recover from the strange illness.

He noted that the boy has admitted to consistently mocking and insulting him on social media.

Anyidoho claimed he pardoned the man due to his belief in God's will and mercy.

He made the revelation on Twitter on Monday, April 3, “Got a call this morning from a sobbing woman who said I shd forgive her son. I asked what for? She said her son fell very sick & when they made enquiries, the son confessed that he has been insulting me on social media & he had to beg before he heals. I forgave him bcos of God.”

The revelation of mysterious illness befalling an ardent social media critic has therefore sparked mixed reactions, with more questioning the veracity of the story.