Don’t deviate from the objective to foster peace and development – Bawumia charges youth groups

Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia joined the Konkomba fraternity in Saboba, in the Northern Region over the weekend for the 46th Annual Convention of the Konkomba Youth Association (KoYA)

In his address at the Annual Convention, the Vice President admonished the Konkomba Youth Association and all other youth groups to stay true to their objective to foster peace and development.

“The Konkomba Youth Association, just like other progressive youth groups across the country, are strategic actors in the pursuit of peace and development, and I encourage all of such groups, not to deviate from their main objectives,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia shared.

While speaking on the theme: “Youth Empowerment for Resilient Peace Building: A responsibility of Government, Traditional leaders and the role of KoYA," Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emphasised the significant roles the youth of this country has to play in nation-building.

He stressed that there is the need for continuous empowerment of the youth, through education, skills training, and employment opportunities, to enable them effectively contribute their quota.

Dr. Bawumia further indicated that government has been committed to youth empowerment through many interventions including free access to secondary education and TVET, various skills training programmes, expansion of tertiary education scholarships, and increased intake in public sector employment.