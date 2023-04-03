ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
03.04.2023 Headlines

No one in any civilised democracy must have the power to bring the state on its knees – Prof. Gyampo

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
No one in any civilised democracy must have the power to bring the state on its knees – Prof. Gyampo
03.04.2023 LISTEN

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has reacted to the viral video of some Policemen begging for mercy from a gang of alleged suspected criminals.

According to him, regardless of the offense and complicity of the Police in any criminality, no one in any civilized democracy must have the power to bring the state on its knees.

“No nation of mere talkers develop! Is this the kind of Security Officers we want? Those who can be bullied by civilians? I can imagine what the public reaction would have been if the police men had decided to fire to disarm the civilians.

“Regardless of the offense and complicity of the Police in this, no one in any civilized democracy must have the power to bring the STATE on its knees,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo said in a post on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has confirmed that it is investigating the extortion case against its officers in the viral video.

While the officers have been referred to the Police Professional Standards Bureau for Investigation, four people have been arrested for attacking police in the Western Region.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

2 hours ago

ECG disconnects 1D1Fs Atlantics Lifesciences Limited over GH800,000 debt ECG disconnects 1D1F’s Atlantics Lifesciences Limited over GH¢800,000 debt

2 hours ago

Education Ministry, public universities record most payroll infractions – Internal Audit Agency discloses Education Ministry, public universities record most payroll infractions – Intern...

2 hours ago

Wanted Axim galamsey ringleader exposes Police Wanted Axim galamsey ringleader exposes Police

2 hours ago

We've not violated the court order on residential policy – UG Management We've not violated the court order on residential policy – UG Management

2 hours ago

Catholic Bishop rebukes Akufo-Addo over inconsistent LGBTQ+ statements Catholic Bishop rebukes Akufo-Addo over ‘inconsistent’ LGBTQ+ statements

2 hours ago

Hypocritical Minority caucus agreed to the new tax bills – Majority ‘Hypocritical’ Minority caucus agreed to the new tax bills – Majority

2 hours ago

Interference from influential people affecting prosecution of SGBV cases Interference from influential people affecting prosecution of SGBV cases  

2 hours ago

High Court withdraws bench warrant for SaveluguMP High Court withdraws bench warrant for Savelugu MP

2 hours ago

NR: NDC supporters mass up at High Court over criminal case against Savelugu MP N/R: NDC supporters mass up at High Court over criminal case against Savelugu MP

5 hours ago

Minority shoot down approval for 60 million COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness loan Minority shoot down approval for $60 million COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness loa...

Latest: News
body-container-line