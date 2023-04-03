No one in any civilised democracy must have the power to bring the state on its knees – Prof. Gyampo

03.04.2023 LISTEN

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has reacted to the viral video of some Policemen begging for mercy from a gang of alleged suspected criminals.

According to him, regardless of the offense and complicity of the Police in any criminality, no one in any civilized democracy must have the power to bring the state on its knees.

“No nation of mere talkers develop! Is this the kind of Security Officers we want? Those who can be bullied by civilians? I can imagine what the public reaction would have been if the police men had decided to fire to disarm the civilians.

“Regardless of the offense and complicity of the Police in this, no one in any civilized democracy must have the power to bring the STATE on its knees,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo said in a post on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has confirmed that it is investigating the extortion case against its officers in the viral video.

While the officers have been referred to the Police Professional Standards Bureau for Investigation, four people have been arrested for attacking police in the Western Region.