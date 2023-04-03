SE Ghana supports 40 PWDS and refugees with startup kits in mushroom and snails production

As part of its mandate to build a stronger social enterprise ecosystem and increase impact, Social Enterprise Ghana (SE GHANA) with the support from Australian High Commission under the Direct Aid Program has supported 40 refugees and persons living with disabilities with start-up kits having received green entrepreneurship training.

The green entrepreneurship training was to enlighten the beneficiaries on mushroom and snail production as they commence their businesses. Aside from this, the participants were to receive six months of business development support, including training in business administration, financial literacy, and credit management.

In an interview with the media, the Executive Director of Social Enterprise Ghana, Edwin Zu-Cudjoe, said the project over the years has trained 150 women made up of persons living with disability and refugees to start their green businesses.

This, he said, is to ensure these women are economically empowered and have their businesses to generate income for themselves.

Mr. Zu-Cudjoe outlined the criteria for selection and added some challenges that may emerge from the unavailability to partner with organizations such as financial institutions that are into such projects, exposure to investment to many young women in the area of startups, and business advancement.

"We principally advertised any support that we have and it is open to interested individuals organizations and people, especially those that fall within our catchment area or targeted area... As a team, we work with our experts in the area of mushroom and snail training or production. Based on our criteria, we are looking at individuals below the age of 45, then invite them to our office for one-on-one interviews," he stated.

Among the beneficiaries were some refugees from the Bududuram camp, and persons living with disabilities from Accra, Winneba, and Mankessim in the Central region.

Though SE Ghana works across the country, the project target persons in Greater Accra Region and Central Region only.

Speaking at the event, Australia's Second Secretary, Candice Hooper said the project is one of 13 funded under the High Commission's Direct Aid Program(DAP) in Ghana this year.

The DAP is a small grants scheme that supports community-led development projects in Ghana, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea, mail, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and Togo.

She added that, the Australian high commission is pleased to support this project, because it aligns strongly with the core objectives of the DAP, particularly gender equality and female empowerment, as well as disability inclusion and climate action.

"Globally, women make up 43 per cent of the agricultural labour force, yet around the world, including in Ghana, women face significant discrimination when it comes to land and livestock ownership, participation in decision making, and access to farm inputs credit and financial services.

"Of the 500 women who received training from SE Ghana's green entrepreneurship initiative less than 1 per cent were able to start their businesses due to financial constraints.

"It is therefore heartwarming to note that through this project, these women have received not only the relevant skills but also the equipment to start their business", she explained.

According to her, this is expected to create about 200 jobs for young people and vulnerable women along the value chains through these women-led green businesses.

Candice Hooper commended SE Ghana and its partners for the support of the project and the commitment to improving the livelihood of women.

She hailed the participants for their hard work and determination and wished them the very best in their businesses.