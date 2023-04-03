GOIL reduces fuel prices marginally; petrol by GH¢0.30, diesel GH¢0.65 per liter

03.04.2023 LISTEN

GOIL Company Limited has reduced fuel prices at the pumps marginally as Super XP Ron 95 (petrol) price dropped by GH¢0.30 per liter; and Diesel XP dropped by GH¢0.65 per liter from Thursday, March 16th, 2023.

A GOIL statement copied to the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema said Super XP Ron 95 will sell at GH¢12.65 per liter from GH¢12.95 per liter while Diesel XP will be sold at GH¢12.84 per litre from GH¢13.49.

According to the management, GOIL fuel is widely preferred because of the many advantages; GOIL sells additivated fuels that give high performance.

The management said GOIL fuel is economical because it reduces fuel consumption and maintenance costs; it is efficient because it disperses water and improves combustion and it also reduces fumes and toxic emissions.

"We don’t compromise on the quality of our products as we deliver high-quality premium products 24/7,” the management stated.

The Company’s geographical spread which places it first in terms of the distribution of petroleum products and its network enables its products to reach virtually all parts of the country.

Meanwhile, GOIL continues to serve as one of the leading suppliers of Jet fuel into wings at the Kotoka International Airport, Takoradi Air Force Base, and Kumasi Airport.

According to GOIL management through its strategic partners around the world is also able to offer Jet fuel at competitive prices at different airports across the globe.

“Our refueling operations are according to the latest Joint Inspection Group (JIG) standards and we ensure the quality of fuel according to the requirements of AFQRJOS. We are also an IATA strategic partner,” the GOIL Management stated.

According to the management, its range of customers includes but is not limited to the military, passenger, and cargo airlines, and business jet operators.

On other operations, it said GOIL is the market leader in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas market, stressing “our clientele base comprises retail outlets and direct bulk consumers.

“We also boast of an unmatched fleet of LPG Bulk Road Vehicles (BRVs) making GOIL a force to reckon with,” the statement stated.

GOIL has over 40 LPG Filling Plants spread across the length and breadth of the country and two depots in Tema and Kumasi.

These safe, easily accessible, and conveniently located retail outlets are the choice destinations for a great number of LP Gas domestic and Autogas users.

“We proudly have over 300 direct bulk consumers’ schools, factories, hotels, hospitals, restaurants, Government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies among others,” the statement stated.

“Our experienced technical team and engineers continually assist customers to solve challenges and concerns at the LPG facilities and installations. We are passionate about safety issues, therefore, LPG training sessions are organized annually focusing on all players within the supply chain.

“GOIL further ensures strict implementation and compliance with environmental, health, safety and security standards as required by regulatory agencies and industry players,” it stated.

According to the statement, the company has positioned itself to continue showing leadership and indeed playing a dominant role in both current and any future Gas (LPG/LNG/CNG) development agenda that the nation and sub-region may pursue.

“GOIL is second to none when it comes to LPG in Ghana. You are assured of our satisfactory and sustainable service at all times,” the management stated.

The GOIL Management also disclosed that it supplies IMO 2020 compliant Marine Gas Oil (MGO) and Lubricants to ocean-going vessels in Tema, Takoradi, and Sekondi in accordance with ISO 8217 – 2017 standards.

Additionally, GOIL delivers MGO offshore through Ship-To-Ship. In the provision of these services, the company places prominence on Product Quality, Product Availability (Quantity), and stringent Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS) standards.

With a team of highly skilled professionals with exceptional work ethics, GOIL has the recognized capacity and capability to deliver Marine Gas Oil (MGO) safely via Pipeline, Road Wagon Tankers (Bulk Road Vehicle), and Ship-To-Ship at the most competitive prices.

-CDA Consult || Contributor