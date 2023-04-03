Philip Basoah: Family decides date for a one-week observation today

03.04.2023 LISTEN

The family of the late Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu Constituency in the Ashanti Region has disclosed that together with government, it will be meeting today Monday, April 3, 2023 to decide on the date for the one-week observation for the passing of Mr Philip Basoah.

The one-week observation is in line with the culture of the chiefs and people of the Ashanti Region.

A sister of the late MP, Attaa Kyerewa Basoah, made this disclosure speaking in an interview on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 FM today.

She said at the meeting, together with the government, it will decide on the appropriate dates for the preparations and one-week observation.

She denied rumours making the rounds on social media that the party has neglected his late brother.

She revealed that when the brother was taken to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital due to ill health, the Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, was one of the first persons to have visited him on his sick bed; followed by Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, former Minister of Trade and Industry.

She said the vice president made available his doctor for the care of her late brother.

She explained that the vice president was the first to have suggested for the brother to be flown abroad for further medical treatment.

She added that the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Mr Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, together with the party’s General Secretary have also visited the family in Kumawu.

The MP for Kumawu in the Ashanti Region, Philip Atta Basoah, passed away Tuesday morning, 28 March 2023, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

He was 53.

The MP is reported to have passed out in his room.

He was rushed to the hospital unconscious and passed away while plans were underway to fly him out of Ghana for further care.

Source: Classfmonline.com