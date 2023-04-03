ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Nanton MP was stitched up in Parliament’s washroom – Majority Chief Whip reveals

Headlines Nanton MP was stitched up in Parliaments washroom – Majority Chief Whip reveals
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Majority Chief Whip, Habib Iddrisu, has shockingly revealed that the late Member of Parliament for Nanton, Mohammed Hardi Tuferu, was stitched up in Parliament’s washroom after suffering a near-fatal accident on his way to vote for the passage of the three new tax bills.

Mohammed Tuferu was involved in an accident ahead of a crucial vote on the government's revenue bills on Friday.

His car reportedly somersaulted several times before landing upside down.

The MP is reported to have suffered a deep cut on his forehead but was still taken to Parliament to vote before he was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Some Ghanaians have described the decision to rush the MP to Parliament after a near-fatal accident as reckless and insensitive but speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Monday, April 3, Mr Iddrisu said safety precautions were taken before the MP was sent to Parliament to participate in proceedings.

“The time we were taking the voice vote, he had come to Parliament and I put him in the washroom, we didn’t put him in the Chamber, we put him in the washroom and brought the nurses from Parliament and a doctor to attend to him. The Majority Leader came, and the nurses from Parliament came to attend to him in the washroom”.

“He had minor bruises on his face, so they cleaned it up and even stitched it up. So he was stitched in Parliament in the washroom.”

Mr Iddrisu also dismissed claims that several other majority MPs were absent from Parliament.

According to him, no MP was outside the country and nothing untoward was done to pass the government’s new tax bills.

By Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Parliament reaches consensus for inclusion of guarantor system in CI Parliament reaches consensus for inclusion of guarantor system in CI 

1 hour ago

Minority shoot down approval for 60 million COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness loan Minority shoot down approval for $60 million COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness loa...

1 hour ago

Asking police to investigate allegations of extortion by police is like asking a potter to be a coach — Kwaku Azar Asking police to investigate allegations of extortion by police is like asking a...

1 hour ago

Nanton MP was stitched up in Parliaments washroom – Majority Chief Whip reveals Nanton MP was stitched up in Parliament’s washroom – Majority Chief Whip reveals

1 hour ago

CR: Stop selling 'wee' to students or we come after you - Angry teachers warn youth of Enyan Abaasa C/R: Stop selling 'wee' to students or we come after you - Angry teachers warn y...

1 hour ago

Nothing untoward was done in the passage of three revenue bills despite the absence of some MPs — Speaker explains "Nothing untoward was done in the passage of three revenue bills despite the abs...

2 hours ago

Opposition MPs block Akufo-Addo's loan requests; Ablakwa commends move towards financial prudence Opposition MPs block Akufo-Addo's loan requests; Ablakwa commends move towards f...

2 hours ago

GOIL reduces fuel prices marginally; petrol by GH0.30, diesel GH0.65 per liter GOIL reduces fuel prices marginally; petrol by GH¢0.30, diesel GH¢0.65 per liter

3 hours ago

GAF warns against scam recruitment adverts GAF warns against scam recruitment adverts

4 hours ago

Francis-Xavier Sosu, MP for Madina ‘What a shame’ – Madina MP criticizes ‘unprofessional’ conduct of policemen in v...

Latest: News
body-container-line